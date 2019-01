Snekaos i USA: Fire døde og 878 trafikuheld i én stat

As of 2:00 pm this afternoon, MSHP has responded to:

• 3918 calls for service

• 1790 stranded motorists

• 878 crashes

• 57 injuries

* 4 fatalities



PLEASE DO NOT TRAVEL. While roads are improving, many are still snow covered. Road conditions at https://t.co/ZDpgnCCZGC pic.twitter.com/y27n6kj0qv