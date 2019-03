Kvinde anklager TripAdvisor: Voldtaget af tour-guide

The health and safety of travellers is a responsibility TripAdvisor takes very seriously. TripAdvisor exists as an information and review platform for travellers to share their experiences, including incidents of assault.

With respect to the petition, TripAdvisor absolutely disagrees with the premise of the accusations made. It’s a horrible tragedy when someone experiences a safety issue like a sexual or physical assault. In fact, for more than a decade, TripAdvisor has enabled survivors of sexual assault to courageously tell their stories, which have in turn served as warnings to millions of travellers across the globe. We continuously work to find the right balance between honouring a survivor’s privacy and making the TripAdvisor platform helpful to travellers.

The end of the petition calls for TripAdvisor to take action to protect travellers from sexual assault, however, the reality is that we have already taken a number of proactive steps to iterate and improve our policies, processes and product to better inform travellers when these horrible instances of sexual assault occur. We believe it’s our duty to provide the global travel community with access to as much information as possible so they can make informed decisions. More recently, we improved our policies, moderation processes and made enhancements to our product to better inform travellers about safety issues, inclusive of sexual assault.

A few points for consideration:

TripAdvisor is an information-sharing platform. We exist as a means for travellers worldwide to share their first-hand experiences about their journey – good or bad. We list open tourism businesses and give travellers the right to write in order to inform or warn others.

We believe it would be a disservice to the public to remove these business listings, and therefore withhold valuable information. Allowing a business to operate in the shadows without having a transparent record of travellers’ experiences at that location potentially puts others at risk.

Over ten years ago, we made changes to our content moderation process to enable survivors of sexual assault to more easily post about their experiences on TripAdvisor. Today, there are thousands of reviews about traveller safety incidents and issues – inclusive of sexual assault – posted on TripAdvisor.

We are actively collaborating with experts in traveller safety to make sure we’re doing our best to serve and inform the global travel community. Recent steps we have already taken include:

o We created a notification system on TripAdvisor listings to alert travellers about recent media stories concerning safety issues at a business. Notifications are applied on a case-by-case basis to a business listing when media reports exist, and we don’t have reviews readily available on the listing reflective of the safety issue.

o We will not take display advertising from businesses that have a health and safety notification on their listing.

o Over a decade ago, we changed the application of our publishing guidelines to ensure any survivor who wanted to write a review about a sexual assault could – and still can today.

o When we become aware of a traveller review that notes a safety issue (such as sexual assault) and cannot be posted because it doesn’t meet our guidelines, we proactively contact the traveller via email to ensure they have the information needed to resubmit their review so that it can be posted.

o Every review posted on TripAdvisor is searchable and available to consumers worldwide.

o And, we are continually looking at other solutions to make traveller safety reviews even more visible than they organically are today.

Lastly, we know there is always more to do to better inform travellers. TripAdvisor continues to iterate on new and better ways to make important health and safety information more visible and available to protect travellers. We will be sharing more information in the coming days about the ways in which we are continuing to evolve our policies, processes and product to be sure we are helping to keep travellers safe.