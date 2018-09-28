0

Reality-stjerne i massivt vægttab: Nu viser hun godterne

'Geordie Shore'-baben Vicky Pattison har smidt kilo frem mod sit bryllup. Se billederne her

Den aldrig generte reality-babe Vicky Pattison delte torsdag et bikini-billede med sine mere end fire millioner følgere på Instagram, der afslører et gedigent vægttab.

Her kan man se, hvilken forvandling Vicky er gennemgået i løbet af det sidste år.

'Operation 'Wedding Bod' er virkelig godt kørende', skriver Pattison selv til opslaget, der allerede er blevet liket mere end 100.000 gange.

Den 30-årige skønhed er i øjeblikket i gang med at trimme kroppen frem mod bryllupet med sin forlovede John Noble.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

Sorry for the radio silence guys... Just got back from a fab little trip with some fantastic people and I tried to be more present and not just staring at my phone all the time!! (Which I have a habit of doing!) I wanted to say a huge THANKYOU to my girls @thebeautybom and @zoe_illy for being the best holiday companions ever!! Also to @inside.lifestyle for organising everything for us from start to finish!! @djchriswright I don’t know what I’d do without you!!! Amazing stays at @wikiwoo_ibiza and @meibiza!! Aswell as lovely meals at @nikkibeachibiza and @pachaofficial!!! Had a ball... Now it’s back to training for me!! (Ps I’m wearing @roseandcaramel tan in this picture!! It’s my new fave!! pps outfit is @prettylittlething)

Et opslag delt af Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) den

Komplimenterne er da også strømmet ind over stjernen, der oprindelig blev kendt i MTV-showet 'Geordie Shore', for sin nye superform.

'Gudinden over alle gudinderne. Du ser fantastisk ud', skriver en eksempelvis.

'Kropsideal! Du ser fuldstændig fantastisk ud, du har den helt perfekte krop nu', skriver en anden, mens en tredje blot konstaterer.

'For satan kvinde, du ser godt ud'.

Ifølge The Sun bliver det i 2019, at Vicky vil sige ja til sin John, når de formentlig vil blive viet til et sommerbryllup.

- Ingen af os bliver yngre, og jeg vil gerne stifte familie, så jeg vil gerne giftes næste år, har hun tidligere sagt til den engelske avis.

Hvor mange kilo Vicky præcis har tabt sig, er ikke offentliggjort, men har man lyst til at følge den videre udvikling, deler hun sin 'rejse' på en anden Instagram.

Du kan se den her.

