Reality-stjerne i massivt vægttab: Nu viser hun godterne

'Geordie Shore'-baben Vicky Pattison har smidt kilo frem mod sit bryllup. Se billederne her

Den aldrig generte reality-babe Vicky Pattison delte torsdag et bikini-billede med sine mere end fire millioner følgere på Instagram, der afslører et gedigent vægttab.

Her kan man se, hvilken forvandling Vicky er gennemgået i løbet af det sidste år.

'Operation 'Wedding Bod' er virkelig godt kørende', skriver Pattison selv til opslaget, der allerede er blevet liket mere end 100.000 gange.

Den 30-årige skønhed er i øjeblikket i gang med at trimme kroppen frem mod bryllupet med sin forlovede John Noble.

Komplimenterne er da også strømmet ind over stjernen, der oprindelig blev kendt i MTV-showet 'Geordie Shore', for sin nye superform.

'Gudinden over alle gudinderne. Du ser fantastisk ud', skriver en eksempelvis.

'Kropsideal! Du ser fuldstændig fantastisk ud, du har den helt perfekte krop nu', skriver en anden, mens en tredje blot konstaterer.

'For satan kvinde, du ser godt ud'.

Ifølge The Sun bliver det i 2019, at Vicky vil sige ja til sin John, når de formentlig vil blive viet til et sommerbryllup.

- Ingen af os bliver yngre, og jeg vil gerne stifte familie, så jeg vil gerne giftes næste år, har hun tidligere sagt til den engelske avis.

Hvor mange kilo Vicky præcis har tabt sig, er ikke offentliggjort, men har man lyst til at følge den videre udvikling, deler hun sin 'rejse' på en anden Instagram.

Du kan se den her.