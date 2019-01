'X Factor'-deltager tager VILDT valg: - Det er sgu for crazy!

Si, Sinayang mo pag-ibig ko sayo

Yes, you wasted all my love for you

Puso ko ay Sinaktan mo

My hearts’s in pain because of you



(Chorus)

Sa bi mo

You said

noon hindi ka magbabago

Before you wouldn't change

Ako lang ang mamahalin mo

I'm the only one you’ll love

Bakit mo ako niloko

Why did you fool me

Sa bi mo

You said

noon ako lang ang mahal mo

Before you do really loved me

bat ngayon iniwan mo ako

but why you left me now

pag-ibig mo’y biglang naglaho

your love has suddenly changed

(Bridge 1)

Ang sakit sakit, sakit ng ginawa mo

It really really really hurts what you did to me

Pusoy ko’y nalilito

My heart is so confused

Ba’t nagawa mo sa’kin to

Why did you do that to me

Ang lahat, lahat , lahat ibinigay ko

All in all in all I’ve given to you

Bakit biglang nagbago

Why suddenly change ?

at iniwan mo ako

and you just leave me

(Rap)

Nakita kita kagabi! Sa sulok sa isang tabi!

I saw you last night around the corner of the street

May kasamang ibang lalake masaya kayong magkatabi

You were with another man you were both happy together

Sinungaling ka ngayon ko lang ito nalaman

You’re a liar I just know it now

May iba ka na pala ngayong kasintahan

You have another relationship

Hindi ako mapakali, nilapitan kita sandali

I’m not bothered i stopped and approached you for a moment

tinanong kita saan ako sayo nagkamali

i asked you where did I go wrong

(Just to ask you where did I go wrong)

Ano ba ang nagawa kong kasalanan

What have I done wrong

Minahal naman kita saan ako nagkulang

I loved you where am I still lacking

Paasa, paasa

Hoping, hoping

Pusoy umaasa

Heart is always hoping

Sanay mawala na

Hopefully will disappear

Sakit ng nadama

The pain I felt

Sana masaya ka sa bago mong kasintahan

Hope you’re happy with your new relationship

Sana hindi ka nya sasaktan at iiwanan