Prinsesse afslører kæreste: Drop kritikken

Norske Märtha Louise præsenterer en ny kæreste og beder folk holde igen med kritikken

Det lykkelige par viser begge kærligheden frem på de sociale medier.
Det lykkelige par viser begge kærligheden frem på de sociale medier.

47-årige prinsesse Märtha Louise, der tidligere var gift med den kendte forfatter Ari Behn, viser sin nye kæreste, Shaman Durek, frem på Instagram.

I opslaget, hvor hun fortæller om sin store lykke, tager hun sorgerne på forskud i forhold til, at hun forventer at blive kritiseret for sit valg af kæreste.

'Til alle jer, der har behov for at kritisere. Stop jer selv. Det er ikke jeres opgave at vælge for mig eller dømme mig. Jeg vælger ikke min mand for at tilfredsstille jer eller de normer eller kasser, I har valgt at putte mig i', skriver hun på Instagram og tilføjer, at hun er forelsket til op over begge ører.

'Jeg føler mig glad og velsignet over, at han er min kæreste', skriver hun.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA). @dhendersonphoto #love #unconditionallove #newlove #boyfriend #inlove

Et opslag delt af Princess Märtha Louise (@princessmarthalouise) den

Märtha Louise, der blandt andet har gjort sig bemærket ved at fortælle, at hun kan tale med engle, blev skilt fra Ari Behn efter 14 års ægteskab, hvor parret nåede at få tre børn - Emma Tallulah, Leah Isadora og Maud Angelica.

I lighed med prinsessen har Shaman Durek også delt nyheden om forholdet på Instagram.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that's unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul. Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I'd rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all. This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I'm sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement. I'm free when I'm with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty. Happy Mothers Day powerful women of the world. I honor you and your devotion to life. Thank you @dhendersonphoto

Et opslag delt af Shaman Durek (@shamandurek) den

Redaktionen anbefaler
Christian Kjær og hustru Susan Astani-Kjær har deltaget i flere royale fester - her til dronningens 70-års fødselsdag. Foto: Claus Bjørn Larsen
Kendte

Margrethe førte selv kniven: Derfor røg hans ridderkors
Til forsiden
Mest læste i flash!
Intl. kongelige
Prinsesse afslører kæreste: Drop kritikken
Danske kendte
Kendt dansker bag årets dyreste hushandel
Danske kendte
'Christian er så ked af det, at jeg er bekymret for hans helbred'
Film, tv & radio
Smidt ud af 'Ex on the beach': - Jeg var fuldstændigt ødelagt
Intl. kendte
Før fødsel: Flippede ud uden grund
Film, tv & radio
Realitybabe var 'levende madbord': Værste oplevelse nogensinde
Danske kendte
Sasha Louise er blevet single
Danske kendte
Reality-babe efter utroskab: Jeg er single
Danske kendte
Geggo afslører: Derfor trak jeg stikket
Danske kendte
Twerk Queen: Det stemmer jeg
Danske kendte
Efter utroskab: Vil vinde ekskæresten tilbage med tatovering
Event & Kultur
Verdenskendt musiker stiller op i Eurovision
Danske kendte
Ven gennem 40 år: Degradering er ikke fair
Danske kendte
Fie Laursen tager stor beslutning: Mit livs største fejl
Danske kendte
Chokerer alle: Dansk stjerne hemmeligt gift i Las Vegas
Danske kendte
Realitybabe har tabt 32 kilo: Jeg bliver svinet til
Danske kendte
Scorer nyt stort job
Danske kendte
Koster millioner: Gustavs drøm i opfyldelse
Danske kendte
Efter blodpropper: Dansk stjerne vil gøre comeback
Danske kendte
Pernille Vermund gift
Hent flere
Ved du noget? Tip Ekstra Bladet  -  E-mail 1224@eb.dk SMS til 1224 Tlf: 33111313
Har du en mening om Ekstra Bladet? Kom med i vores panel og del din mening med os
Rådhuspladsen 37
1785 København V
 Telefon: 33111313
Fax: 33141000
Abonnement
Køb abonnement Kundeservice Ekstra Bladet+ FAQ E-avis
Kontakt
Skriv til redaktionen Skriv læserbrev Send pressemeddelelse Klag over Ekstra Bladet
Annoncer
Online-annoncering Print-annoncering Tast-selv-annoncer Massage annoncer
Info
Om Ekstra Bladet Ophavsret Persondata politik
CVR nr. 26 93 36 76
Nyhedsredaktør:Claus Jessen
Ansv. chefredaktør:Poul Madsen
Udgiver:JP/Politikens Hus A/S