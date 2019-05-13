Prinsesse afslører kæreste: Drop kritikken

47-årige prinsesse Märtha Louise, der tidligere var gift med den kendte forfatter Ari Behn, viser sin nye kæreste, Shaman Durek, frem på Instagram.
I opslaget, hvor hun fortæller om sin store lykke, tager hun sorgerne på forskud i forhold til, at hun forventer at blive kritiseret for sit valg af kæreste.
'Til alle jer, der har behov for at kritisere. Stop jer selv. Det er ikke jeres opgave at vælge for mig eller dømme mig. Jeg vælger ikke min mand for at tilfredsstille jer eller de normer eller kasser, I har valgt at putte mig i', skriver hun på Instagram og tilføjer, at hun er forelsket til op over begge ører.
'Jeg føler mig glad og velsignet over, at han er min kæreste', skriver hun.
When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA). @dhendersonphoto #love #unconditionallove #newlove #boyfriend #inlove
Märtha Louise, der blandt andet har gjort sig bemærket ved at fortælle, at hun kan tale med engle, blev skilt fra Ari Behn efter 14 års ægteskab, hvor parret nåede at få tre børn - Emma Tallulah, Leah Isadora og Maud Angelica.
I lighed med prinsessen har Shaman Durek også delt nyheden om forholdet på Instagram.
There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that's unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul. Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I'd rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all. This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I'm sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement. I'm free when I'm with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty. Happy Mothers Day powerful women of the world. I honor you and your devotion to life. Thank you @dhendersonphoto