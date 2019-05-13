Prinsesse afslører kæreste: Drop kritikken

47-årige prinsesse Märtha Louise, der tidligere var gift med den kendte forfatter Ari Behn, viser sin nye kæreste, Shaman Durek, frem på Instagram.

I opslaget, hvor hun fortæller om sin store lykke, tager hun sorgerne på forskud i forhold til, at hun forventer at blive kritiseret for sit valg af kæreste.

'Til alle jer, der har behov for at kritisere. Stop jer selv. Det er ikke jeres opgave at vælge for mig eller dømme mig. Jeg vælger ikke min mand for at tilfredsstille jer eller de normer eller kasser, I har valgt at putte mig i', skriver hun på Instagram og tilføjer, at hun er forelsket til op over begge ører.

'Jeg føler mig glad og velsignet over, at han er min kæreste', skriver hun.

Märtha Louise, der blandt andet har gjort sig bemærket ved at fortælle, at hun kan tale med engle, blev skilt fra Ari Behn efter 14 års ægteskab, hvor parret nåede at få tre børn - Emma Tallulah, Leah Isadora og Maud Angelica.

I lighed med prinsessen har Shaman Durek også delt nyheden om forholdet på Instagram.