Afslører trick-fotos hos modeller

Man skal åbenbart ikke altid tro på det, man ser på internettet.

Det ved de fleste nok, men nu har en tidligere redaktør på et magasin afsløret, hvordan modeller og bloggere kan bruge forskellige tricks til at dække appelsinhud, mavefedt og gøre deres kavalergang flottere på billeder.

Det viser hun frem på sin Instagram-profil.

Hun deler billederne for at være med til at sætte fokus på, at man skal være positiv omkring sin krop, uanset hvordan den ser ud.

Danae Mercer viser på billederne, hvordan bikini-kroppen ser anderledes ud alt efter, hvordan lys, filter og positionen er på billedet.

'Før og efter-billeder er så lette at lave falske. Før jeg fortæller om vinkler og teknikker, vil jeg derfor sige: Pas på. Specielt teenagere, der har kæmpet med deres selvværd og udseende. Nogle firmaer prøver de her metoder til at sælge dig ting, du ikke behøver', skriver hun.

I opslagene på Instagram kan man også læse, hvordan resultatet er opnået,

'Jeg har taget mine trusser længere op for at få længere ben, jeg har bøjet i ryggen, så min numse ser større ud. Jeg har arbejdet med lyset og skyggerne, så jeg har skjult min appelsinhud'.

Danae Mercer fortæller, at modeller nu bruger de samme tricks, som redaktører på magasiner bruger, fordi de gerne vil flotte ud for deres følgere.

'Da jeg arbejdede med magasiner, så skød vi altid billeder ved solopgang eller solnedgang. Der er folk, der holder forskellige objekter til at skabe det mest flatterende lys og skabe den perfekte balance mellem skygge og lys'.

Hun håber, at hun med sine opslag kan give et lidt mere realistisk syn på, hvordan kroppen ser ud.