Afslører trick-fotos hos modeller

Man skal åbenbart ikke altid tro på det, man ser på internettet.
Det ved de fleste nok, men nu har en tidligere redaktør på et magasin afsløret, hvordan modeller og bloggere kan bruge forskellige tricks til at dække appelsinhud, mavefedt og gøre deres kavalergang flottere på billeder.
Det viser hun frem på sin Instagram-profil.
Hun deler billederne for at være med til at sætte fokus på, at man skal være positiv omkring sin krop, uanset hvordan den ser ud.
Danae Mercer viser på billederne, hvordan bikini-kroppen ser anderledes ud alt efter, hvordan lys, filter og positionen er på billedet.
BEFORE and AFTER transformations are so gosh darn easy to FAKE. And dodgy brands, like those selling DIET TEAS or DIET JABS (the newest horrible thing to hit the market) often do exactly that. So before I get into the ANGLES and the technique and all that razzle dazzle, I just want to say this: Be careful. Especially to the teens on here, or those of us who have struggled with disordered body image. Be careful. Dodgy companies will use dodgy methods to try to sell you things you don’t need. Things like teas that make you poo or SHOTS that mess up your body or pills that make your heart race. HEALTH goals are incredible. There are LOADS of GENUINE FITNESS transformations on here too. Plenty of REAL ‘before and afters’, which are shared by folks who are proud at all they’ve achieved. Those are incredible. I always have and I always will APPLAUD HEALTH as an act of self love. This post isn’t about that. It’s about the BEFORE AND AFTERS with DIET ADS. Or with DETOX TEAS. Or with the most recent onslaught of SKINNY SHOTS. And all the awful, awful fakery that wraps themselves around products more concerned with MONEY than with WELLNESS. It’s about learning to be careful. And to view the internet with a critical eye — especially where money is involved. Now if you’re curious about HOW I took these PHOTOS, here’s what I did: Pulled my bottoms up higher (longer leg line). Arched my back (waist looks smaller, bum bigger). Popped into my hips. Squeezed my core. Played with light and shadows to hide my cellulite. Swapped into more flattering clothes. And BAM. Before to After in 10 seconds flat. Try it if you fancy. It’s pretty much a back workout. So there you go. Glad you’re here. I hope this helped. Please don’t ever buy a skinny jab. We’re in this together. x #angles #posingtips #selfconfidence #beforeandafter #instagramvsreality #instavsreality
'Før og efter-billeder er så lette at lave falske. Før jeg fortæller om vinkler og teknikker, vil jeg derfor sige: Pas på. Specielt teenagere, der har kæmpet med deres selvværd og udseende. Nogle firmaer prøver de her metoder til at sælge dig ting, du ikke behøver', skriver hun.
I opslagene på Instagram kan man også læse, hvordan resultatet er opnået,
'Jeg har taget mine trusser længere op for at få længere ben, jeg har bøjet i ryggen, så min numse ser større ud. Jeg har arbejdet med lyset og skyggerne, så jeg har skjult min appelsinhud'.
Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks
Danae Mercer fortæller, at modeller nu bruger de samme tricks, som redaktører på magasiner bruger, fordi de gerne vil flotte ud for deres følgere.
'Da jeg arbejdede med magasiner, så skød vi altid billeder ved solopgang eller solnedgang. Der er folk, der holder forskellige objekter til at skabe det mest flatterende lys og skabe den perfekte balance mellem skygge og lys'.
Hun håber, at hun med sine opslag kan give et lidt mere realistisk syn på, hvordan kroppen ser ud.
