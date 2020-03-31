Drake viser for første gang to-årig søn frem

Den 33-årige rapper Drake, der oprindeligt har holdt sit barns fødsel hemmelig, viser for første gang billeder frem af sin to-årige søn, Adonis, på Instagram.
Sønnen har han sammen med den tidligere pornostjerne Sophie Brussaux, der også er at finde på billederne sammen med Drake og sønnen, Adonis.
Vis dette opslag på Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
Til billederne har Drake skrevet en lang tekst, hvor fortæller, at han nu ikke ser sin søn på grund af covid-19.
'Jeg elsker og savner min smukke familie og venner og kan ikke vente på den glædelige dag, hvor vi alle kan samles,' skriver han opslaget.
Se også: Rasende DR-profil: - Det er sindssygt krænkende
I efteråret 2017 florerede rygterne om, at Drake skulle have fået et barn. Men det var først i juni året efter, at han bekræftede rygterne.
Med sangen 'Emotionless' bekræftede han, at han havde fået et barn. Her synger han blandt andet 'Jeg skjulte ikke mit barn for verden, jeg skjulte verden for mit barn'.
Sidste sommer postede han også et billede på Instagram af et maleri, hvor der stod 'Papa' på. Maleriet fik han af Adonis på fars dag.
Der skete en fejl under valideringen af din bruger.
Gå til Min profil eller prøv igen senere.