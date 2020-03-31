Drake viser for første gang to-årig søn frem

Den 33-årige rapper Drake, der oprindeligt har holdt sit barns fødsel hemmelig, viser for første gang billeder frem af sin to-årige søn, Adonis, på Instagram.

Sønnen har han sammen med den tidligere pornostjerne Sophie Brussaux, der også er at finde på billederne sammen med Drake og sønnen, Adonis.

Til billederne har Drake skrevet en lang tekst, hvor fortæller, at han nu ikke ser sin søn på grund af covid-19.

'Jeg elsker og savner min smukke familie og venner og kan ikke vente på den glædelige dag, hvor vi alle kan samles,' skriver han opslaget.

I efteråret 2017 florerede rygterne om, at Drake skulle have fået et barn. Men det var først i juni året efter, at han bekræftede rygterne.

Med sangen 'Emotionless' bekræftede han, at han havde fået et barn. Her synger han blandt andet 'Jeg skjulte ikke mit barn for verden, jeg skjulte verden for mit barn'.

Sidste sommer postede han også et billede på Instagram af et maleri, hvor der stod 'Papa' på. Maleriet fik han af Adonis på fars dag.