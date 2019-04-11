Hollywood-stjerne mister ufødt barn

Hilaria Baldwin havde godt på fornemmelsen, at noget var galt.
Desværre har hendes bange anelser vist sig at holde stik. En scanning har afsløret, at hendes femte barn ikke længere lever.
Alec Baldwins 35-årige kone fortæller selv den triste nyhed på sin Instagram-profil, hvor hendes tusindvis af følgere har kunnet følge med i den spæde graviditet og hendes bekymringer om fostrets ve og vel.
There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you
Her fortæller hun, at fostret er dødt. At der ikke kunne høres hjertelyd på scanningen. Samtidig glæder hun over de hjerteslag, hun er omgivet af. Hun og den 61-årige Hollywood-stjerne har nemlig fire sunde og raske børn sammen.
'Der var ikke noget hjerteslag i dag til min scanning...så det er slut....men jeg har nogle ret stærke og fantastiske hjerteslag lige her', skriver hun blandt andet i sit seneste opslag.
Baldwin-parret er forældre til Leonardo på to år, Rafael på tre, femårige Carmen og Romeo på 10 måneder. Derudover har Alec Baldwin datteren Ireland fra ægteskabet med Kim Basinger.
Allerede i sidste uge skrev Hilaria Baldwin, at hun var bekymret for fostret.
'Jeg vil gerne dele med jer, at jeg højst sandsynligt oplever et abort. Jeg har altid lovet mig selv, at hvis jeg skulle blive gravid igen, ville jeg dele nyhederne med jer ret tidligt, også selvom det kan betyde, at kan komme til at lide et tab offentligt. Jeg har altid været så åben overfor jer om min familie, fitness, graviditeter ... og jeg vil ikke holde det her fra jer, bare fordi det ikke er så positivt og poleret som resten. Jeg synes, det er vigtigt at vise sandheden', skrev hun i håb om at bryde det tabu, der er omkring ufrivillige aborter.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
