Hollywood-stjerne mister ufødt barn

Hilaria Baldwin havde godt på fornemmelsen, at noget var galt.

Desværre har hendes bange anelser vist sig at holde stik. En scanning har afsløret, at hendes femte barn ikke længere lever.

Alec Baldwins 35-årige kone fortæller selv den triste nyhed på sin Instagram-profil, hvor hendes tusindvis af følgere har kunnet følge med i den spæde graviditet og hendes bekymringer om fostrets ve og vel.

Her fortæller hun, at fostret er dødt. At der ikke kunne høres hjertelyd på scanningen. Samtidig glæder hun over de hjerteslag, hun er omgivet af. Hun og den 61-årige Hollywood-stjerne har nemlig fire sunde og raske børn sammen.

'Der var ikke noget hjerteslag i dag til min scanning...så det er slut....men jeg har nogle ret stærke og fantastiske hjerteslag lige her', skriver hun blandt andet i sit seneste opslag.

Baldwin-parret er forældre til Leonardo på to år, Rafael på tre, femårige Carmen og Romeo på 10 måneder. Derudover har Alec Baldwin datteren Ireland fra ægteskabet med Kim Basinger.

Allerede i sidste uge skrev Hilaria Baldwin, at hun var bekymret for fostret.

'Jeg vil gerne dele med jer, at jeg højst sandsynligt oplever et abort. Jeg har altid lovet mig selv, at hvis jeg skulle blive gravid igen, ville jeg dele nyhederne med jer ret tidligt, også selvom det kan betyde, at kan komme til at lide et tab offentligt. Jeg har altid været så åben overfor jer om min familie, fitness, graviditeter ... og jeg vil ikke holde det her fra jer, bare fordi det ikke er så positivt og poleret som resten. Jeg synes, det er vigtigt at vise sandheden', skrev hun i håb om at bryde det tabu, der er omkring ufrivillige aborter.