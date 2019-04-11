0

Hollywood-stjerne mister ufødt barn

Alec Baldwins unge kone har mistet parrets femte barn ved en ufrivillig abort

Hilaria og Alec Baldwin var forleden til premiere. Foto: Ritzau Scanpix
Hilaria og Alec Baldwin var forleden til premiere. Foto: Ritzau Scanpix

Hilaria Baldwin havde godt på fornemmelsen, at noget var galt.

Desværre har hendes bange anelser vist sig at holde stik. En scanning har afsløret, at hendes femte barn ikke længere lever.

Alec Baldwins 35-årige kone fortæller selv den triste nyhed på sin Instagram-profil, hvor hendes tusindvis af følgere har kunnet følge med i den spæde graviditet og hendes bekymringer om fostrets ve og vel.

Her fortæller hun, at fostret er dødt. At der ikke kunne høres hjertelyd på scanningen. Samtidig glæder hun over de hjerteslag, hun er omgivet af. Hun og den 61-årige Hollywood-stjerne har nemlig fire sunde og raske børn sammen.

'Der var ikke noget hjerteslag i dag til min scanning...så det er slut....men jeg har nogle ret stærke og fantastiske hjerteslag lige her', skriver hun blandt andet i sit seneste opslag.

Baldwin-parret er forældre til Leonardo på to år, Rafael på tre, femårige Carmen og Romeo på 10 måneder. Derudover har Alec Baldwin datteren Ireland fra ægteskabet med Kim Basinger.

Se også: 58-årig Hollywood-stjerne er blevet far

Allerede i sidste uge skrev Hilaria Baldwin, at hun var bekymret for fostret.

'Jeg vil gerne dele med jer, at jeg højst sandsynligt oplever et abort. Jeg har altid lovet mig selv, at hvis jeg skulle blive gravid igen, ville jeg dele nyhederne med jer ret tidligt, også selvom det kan betyde, at kan komme til at lide et tab offentligt. Jeg har altid været så åben overfor jer om min familie, fitness, graviditeter ... og jeg vil ikke holde det her fra jer,  bare fordi det ikke er så positivt og poleret som resten. Jeg synes, det er vigtigt at vise sandheden', skrev hun i håb om at bryde det tabu, der er omkring ufrivillige aborter.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.

Et opslag delt af Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) den

Redaktionen anbefaler
Geri Horners forvandling begyndte, da hun giftede sig med Red Bull-chefen Christian Horner i 2015. Foto: Shutterstock
Kendte

Fra nøgenmodel til overklasse-løg
9 kommentarer
Log ind
Vis kommentarer
Til forsiden
Mest læste i flash!
Film, tv & radio
Oh Land klapper i om 'X Factor'-kæreste
Anmeldelser
Michelle Obama: Bizart show
Intl. kendte
Miley Cyrus hylder far med topløst foto
Danske kendte
Dansk stjerne sigtet efter voldsom ulykke
Intl. kendte
53 år: Alderen preller af på hende
Danske kendte
Joan jubler: Jeg har fået en grønlandsk kæreste
Event & Kultur
Legendarisk dansk café skal rives ned
Film, tv & radio
Nu har Blachman fået nok
Intl. kendte
Lige så sexet som sin kendte søster
Film, tv & radio
Efter reality-sex: Skamrost af tilfredstillet Cecilie
Danske kendte
Åbner eksklusiv natklub i whiskybæltet
Danske kendte
'Luksusfælden'-eksperter dropper deltager: - Gør du grin med os?
Danske kendte
Jørgen Leth er tilbage: Vælter sig i tilbud
Danske kendte
Politiet i kæmpe brøler: Sigtede stjerne ved en fejl
Danske kendte
Milliongevinst i vente: Don Ø sætter strandvejs-villa til salg
Danske kendte
Suspekt-rappers Mercedes totalskadet: Her torpederer han bilist
Danske kendte
Tidligere venner mødes igen i retten
BREAKING NEWS
Radiovært Benedicte Balling er død: 43 år
Danske kendte
Dan Rachlin vender på en tallerken: Vil ikke råbe bøsse længere
Danske kendte
Smadremanden: - Jeg er rystet
Hent flere
Ved du noget? Tip Ekstra Bladet  -  E-mail 1224@eb.dk SMS til 1224 Tlf: 33111313
Har du en mening om Ekstra Bladet? Kom med i vores panel og del din mening med os
Rådhuspladsen 37
1785 København V
 Telefon: 33111313
Fax: 33141000
Abonnement
Køb abonnement Kundeservice Ekstra Bladet+ FAQ E-avis
Kontakt
Skriv til redaktionen Skriv læserbrev Send pressemeddelelse Klag over Ekstra Bladet
Annoncer
Online-annoncering Print-annoncering Tast-selv-annoncer Massage annoncer
Info
Om Ekstra Bladet Ophavsret Persondata politik
CVR nr. 26 93 36 76
Nyhedsredaktør:Nanna C. Pedersen
Ansv. chefredaktør:Poul Madsen
Udgiver:JP/Politikens Hus A/S