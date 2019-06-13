Kendt løbe-blogger død efter lang kamp mod kræft

Siden den amerikanske eliteløber Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald i 2009 fik konstateret kræft i spytkirtlerne, har hun inspireret andre ved at dele sin historie på de sociale medier.

Efter en operation og en række strålebehandlinger, blev hun nummer to i 2010 i et halvanden kilometer-løb.

Gennem alle årene fortsatte hun til sine mange følgeres begejstring med at løbe, selvom hun i 2017 skulle igennem flere operationer og behandlinger for kræft i leveren og skjoldbruskkirtlen.

Men for få dage siden forværredes den 32-årige løbe-bloggers tilstand drastisk og pludseligt.

Det afslørede hendes mand, Justin Grunewald, søndag på sin Instagram.

'Det gør ondt i mit hjerte at sige dette, men hen over natten forværredes Gabrieles tilstand med en forværret leverfunktion', skrev Justin Grunewald i et rørende opslag, hvor han tilføjede, at han ønskede at fortælle det, så folk kunne nå at sende hende de sidste beskeder, før hun 'drog mod himlen'.

I opslaget har Justin Grunewald også delt et brev, som han skrev til sin kone for flere år siden.

'Tusind tak fordi du viste mig, hvordan det føles at være i live', skrev han blandt andet.

Se hele opslaget med det rørende brev her:

Onsdag lagde Justin Grunewald et nyt billede op på Instagram, hvor han fortæller, at Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald sov ind samme morgen. Det skriver blandt andre New York Times.

'Jeg følte mig altid som en Robin til din Batman, og jeg ved, at jeg aldrig vil kunne udfylde det tomrum i mit hjerte eller fylde de sko, du har efterladt. Din familie elsker dig så højt, og det gør dine venner også', skriver Justin Grunewald.

Udover at dele billeder af sin sport og sit sygdomsforløb offentligt på Instagram, stillede Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald flere gange op til interviews og fortalte om sin kamp.

I et interview med Cosmopolitan fortalte hun, at hun fra start, da hun som 22-årig fik konstateret kræft, var sikker på, at hun ville blive rask.

- I dét øjeblik havde jeg en hel masse forskellige tanker, men som 22-årig tror jeg mest jeg tænkte, at jeg ville komme igennem det, sagde hun.