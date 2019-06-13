Kendt løbe-blogger død efter lang kamp mod kræft

Siden den amerikanske eliteløber Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald i 2009 fik konstateret kræft i spytkirtlerne, har hun inspireret andre ved at dele sin historie på de sociale medier.
Efter en operation og en række strålebehandlinger, blev hun nummer to i 2010 i et halvanden kilometer-løb.
Gonna need you guys to send me some extra #Brave vibes tonight as I am so, so very bummed that I won’t be able to make it to the @bravelikegabe 5k tomorrow — because I am in the hospital with an infection and need a procedure done bright & early in the AM. Literally the worst timing ever but I’m working with an all-star crew of friends, family, sponsors, and the ACCRF to make sure it’s a great race in St. Paul. . It’s not lost on me that maybe this is one of the most poignant ways to show just how critical research is. Cancer is nothing if not incredibly inconvenient and we need more options. I wish I didn’t have to show it in this way because there’s so many people I’d love to meet and catch up with tomorrow (including my grandma who I don’t see very often). . But I’m gonna be brave and fight these fevers and hopefully the procedure will help me out big time. Prayers very much welcome. . Have a heck of a time out there and celebrate what you’ve helped support and accomplish through the research grant! So overwhelmed by the love and I can’t wait to hear the recap. #bravelikegabe5k #bebrave #rarecancerresearch
Gennem alle årene fortsatte hun til sine mange følgeres begejstring med at løbe, selvom hun i 2017 skulle igennem flere operationer og behandlinger for kræft i leveren og skjoldbruskkirtlen.
Keep showing up. — @des_linden . In a million different ways, on a million different days. . Honored to be on the same @brooksrunning team as Des and a tiny part of the inspiration that powered this tenacious woman to a 5th place finish at #bostonmarathon yesterday. She’s inspired me to #keepshowingup in my life as well! Maybe back on the track, maybe not — but wherever I am, I’ll be there. Check out the article in my story for more about Des’ race yesterday and future. She’s been so fun to cheer for I sure hope she’s not done yet! . Photo 1 by @davidbracetty Photo 2 by @newtonsportsphotography
Men for få dage siden forværredes den 32-årige løbe-bloggers tilstand drastisk og pludseligt.
Det afslørede hendes mand, Justin Grunewald, søndag på sin Instagram.
'Det gør ondt i mit hjerte at sige dette, men hen over natten forværredes Gabrieles tilstand med en forværret leverfunktion', skrev Justin Grunewald i et rørende opslag, hvor han tilføjede, at han ønskede at fortælle det, så folk kunne nå at sende hende de sidste beskeder, før hun 'drog mod himlen'.
I opslaget har Justin Grunewald også delt et brev, som han skrev til sin kone for flere år siden.
'Tusind tak fordi du viste mig, hvordan det føles at være i live', skrev han blandt andet.
Se hele opslaget med det rørende brev her:
*** update read whole post *** It breaks my heart to say but overnight Gabriele’s status worsened with worsening liver function causing confusion. Wanting to do her no harm we have made the difficult decision to move her to comfort cares this afternoon. I wanted to let you all know while she is still alive so you can send her one last message here or on her wall or on her phone before she heads up to heaven. I wrote this to her a couple years ago below and wanted to share what she means to me. Dear Gabriele, First, thank you. Thank you so much for showing me what it's like to be and feel alive. It's easy to pass through life day to day and punch a time card wishing away the hours. Currently although I don't always show it, I cherish every second. Whether we are out running, binging on a new Netflix series, or just lying in bed being lazy. Nothing beats the feeling I get when I see your smiling face. I know life is scary and I know we have won the lottery of uncertainty, and it's not fair, but I still choose our life of uncertainly and at times fear, over any alternative option I could think of. I have so much fun with you and have learned more from having you as my best friend and wife than I learned in the rest of my life combined. I know you have been given the heaviest of tasks in life. The task of being brave despite feeling enormous amounts of fear. The task of smiling when your throat wells up with pain and eyes want to fill with tears, but I don't think you were chosen by random chance, and again I know that's not fair but you are so amazing at being you and that's why I feel bravelikegabe is so special. Because there isn't a word in the dictionary for what you do or who you are. Brave flails in comparison to what you are to me and to so many people out there facing the simplest and silliest of struggles in day to day life. At the end of the day people won't remember the PRs run or the teams qualified for but they will remember that hard period in their life where they were losing hope but they found inspiration in a young lady who refuses to give up. I love you #bravelikegabe #runningonhope
Onsdag lagde Justin Grunewald et nyt billede op på Instagram, hvor han fortæller, at Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald sov ind samme morgen. Det skriver blandt andre New York Times.
At 7:52 I said “I can’t wait until I get to see you again” to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife. @gigrunewald I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind. Your family loves you dearly as do your friends. When @chipgaines made the final push in his #chipinchallenge I could feel your happiness building and could also see that this made you ready to head up to heaven. Chip thanks for helping her to go up so peacefully with no suffering. To everyone else from all ends of the earth, Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved. She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world. Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need #keeprunningonhope #bravelikegabe @pixelcrave @kohjiro_kinno
'Jeg følte mig altid som en Robin til din Batman, og jeg ved, at jeg aldrig vil kunne udfylde det tomrum i mit hjerte eller fylde de sko, du har efterladt. Din familie elsker dig så højt, og det gør dine venner også', skriver Justin Grunewald.
Udover at dele billeder af sin sport og sit sygdomsforløb offentligt på Instagram, stillede Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald flere gange op til interviews og fortalte om sin kamp.
Just nailed her first track workout since August. Suffering from intense anxiety about her upcoming cancer scan next week. (October showed ‘stable disease’ which is fine but also not incredibly reassuring. ) A lot of different things at the same time. . Physically, I’ve been feeling good but the mental side of living with cancer continues to challenge me. I can say with 100% certainty that I’m doing my best. My ‘best’ looks pretty different every single day — and that’s OK. I am hoping the scan will show continued stability but we will see if I get lucky for another few months; it’s out of my hands. In the meantime I will continue with life-affirming activities that make me feel better and allow me to crack a smile. QT with family & friends ✅ Raising funds for research & creating more awareness for rare cancers. The 2nd @bravelikegabe 5k is happening on May 5th! ✅ Running!!!!!! ✅ Fun things — @spaceykacey at Palace Theatre tomorrow night! #yeehaw . That’s my #keepingitreal update! Have a great weekend & thanks as always for the support.
I et interview med Cosmopolitan fortalte hun, at hun fra start, da hun som 22-årig fik konstateret kræft, var sikker på, at hun ville blive rask.
- I dét øjeblik havde jeg en hel masse forskellige tanker, men som 22-årig tror jeg mest jeg tænkte, at jeg ville komme igennem det, sagde hun.
Life doesn’t necessarily get easier but we can always get stronger. I’ve been enjoying building general strength, laughing at myself quite a bit & learning new things over at @northloopfitness this past month. More to come! . #lightsledwork #watchoutsanta #lol #workingonmyweaknesses #ihaveafewofthem #strengthtraining #bravelikegabe
