Matematisk formel: Han er den flotteste mand i verden

Den kommende Batman-helt Robert Pattinson vandt over nogle af verdens mest kendte mænd - synes du også, at han er den flotteste?

Normalt er det en subjektiv vurdering, om en mand eller kvinde er flot eller ej. Men det kan faktisk også regnes ud efter en matematisk formel, hvis man ikke lige selv kan få taget en beslutning.

En gammel formel, der er udviklet af græske matematikere, er nu blevet brugt til at udregne, hvem der er den flotteste mand i verden. Og valget i år faldt på den 33-årige tidligere Twilight-stjerne Robert Pattinson, der også er den kommende Batman-helt.

Det skriver flere medier heriblandt CNN og New York Post

Robert Pattinson er kåret som verdens flotteste mand. Er du enig? Foto: Ritzau Scanpix

Robert Pattinson var 92,15 procent tæt på det græske gyldne mål for skønheds phi, der måler den fysiske perfektion ud fra en matematisk formel.

Formlen måler blandt andet ansigtsformen og beregner, hvordan øjne og næse er placeret i forhold til et udregnet gyldent snit i ansigtet.

Det er 'Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery' i Storbritannien, der har benyttet den matematiske formel for at finde frem til den flotteste mand i verden.

Robert Pattinson indtog som nævnt tidligere førstepladsen med 92,15 procent, mens Henry Cavill blev nummer to på listen med en score på 91,64 procent.

Med på listen var også verdensnavne som George Clooney, Brad Pitt og David Beckham. De to sidstnævnte har tidligere vundet titlen.