0

Nettet går amok over Jennifer Aniston-reaktion til prisuddeling

Ét helt særligt øjeblik til nattens Golden Globe-uddeling er overalt på de sociale medier

Se stjernerne vise sig frem på den røde løber ved Golden Globes. Video: AP

En stor del af underholdningen ved den årlige Golden Globe-prisuddeling foregår, når prisvinderne holder deres takketaler.

Én tale fra dette års Golden Globe, der blev afholdt natten til mandag lokal tid, får lige nu ekstra stor opmærksomhed på Twitter. Men ikke helt af den årsag, man skulle tro.

Fans, der var unge i begyndelsen af dette årtusind, kan formentlig huske en tid, hvor de to stjerneskuespillere Brad Pitt og Jennifer Aniston var det hotteste par på den røde løber i USA.

Parret var gift i fem år fra 2000 til 2005, før Brad Pitt fandt sammen med skuespilleren Angelina Jolie.

Og selvom det altså nu er 15 år siden, at de to gik fra hinanden, kunne fans på Twitter næsten ikke være i sig selv, da det stod klart, at Jennifer Aniston ikke vandt en pris i kategorien bedste kvindelige hovedrolle for sin rolle i tv-serien 'Morning Show', mens Brad Pitt vandt en Golden Globe for bedste mandlige birolle for sin rolle i 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'.

Skæbnen ville nemlig, at 50-årige Jennifer Aniston sad lige bag ved skuespiller Leonardo DiCaprio, som spiller en af hovedrollerne i 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'. Så da Brad Pitt henvendte sig til Leonardi DiCaprio i sin tale, fik seerne et helt særligt zoom på ekskonens reaktion, da han modtog den helt nye, skinnende Golden Globe-pris.

Det fik straks Twitter-brugerne op af stolene, og nogle takker endda kameramanden for den næsten uhyggeligt gode timing, som flere spekulerer i må have været helt bevidst.

35 kommentarer
Log ind
Vis kommentarer
Til Forsiden
Mest læste i flash!
Intl. kendte
53-årig skuespillerinde stjæler al opmærksomheden: Kan du se hvorfor?
Intl. kendte
Nettet går amok over Jennifer Aniston-reaktion til prisuddeling
Danske kendte
Tv-vært i modvind efter 'X Factor'-joke: - Undskyld!
Film, tv & radio
Har igen fundet kærligheden i Thailand
Intl. kendte
Kendt vært fornærmer kendte på stribe
Intl. kendte
Models smarte trick: Donationer for nøgenbilleder
Danske kendte
Dansk realitybabe deler ærligt billede: - Intet at skamme sig over
Danske kendte
- Min mor havde ikke brug for, at jeg tilgav hende
Danske kendte
- Det går helt ad helvede til
Danske kendte
Tv-kendis hyldes for hudløst ærligt billede
Danske kongelige
Nu kommenterer de stor beslutning
Danske kendte
Nedtur for Janni Ree: Derfor har hun underskud
Danske kendte
Dansk tv-kendis i topform: - Jeg pisker mig selv
Intl. kongelige
Fik taget billede på skovtur: Kunne ikke tro hvem fotografen var
Intl. kendte
Britney går yoga-amok i det nye år
Film, tv & radio
Raser over TV2: - De slagtede mig!
Danske kongelige
Mary sender rørende hilsen
Intl. kendte
Fans i tårer: Afdød stjernes datter får rørende overraskelse på Instagram
Intl. kendte
Verdensstjerne tilbragte Nytårsaften på lille værtshus
Danske kendte
- Jeg insisterede på at være nøgen
Hent flere
Ved du noget? Tip Ekstra Bladet  -  E-mail 1224@eb.dk SMS til 1224 Tlf: 33111313
Rådhuspladsen 37
1785 København V
 Telefon: 33111313
Abonnement
Køb abonnement Kundeservice Ekstra Bladet+ FAQ E-avis
Kontakt
Skriv til redaktionen Skriv læserbrev Send pressemeddelelse Klag over Ekstra Bladet
Annoncer
Online-annoncering Print-annoncering Tast-selv-annoncer Massage annoncer
Info
Om Ekstra Bladet Ophavsret Persondata politik
CVR nr. 26 93 36 76
Nyhedsredaktør:Kim Vangkilde
Ansv. chefredaktør:Poul Madsen
Udgiver:JP/Politikens Hus A/S