Nettet går amok over Jennifer Aniston-reaktion til prisuddeling

En stor del af underholdningen ved den årlige Golden Globe-prisuddeling foregår, når prisvinderne holder deres takketaler.

Én tale fra dette års Golden Globe, der blev afholdt natten til mandag lokal tid, får lige nu ekstra stor opmærksomhed på Twitter. Men ikke helt af den årsag, man skulle tro.

Fans, der var unge i begyndelsen af dette årtusind, kan formentlig huske en tid, hvor de to stjerneskuespillere Brad Pitt og Jennifer Aniston var det hotteste par på den røde løber i USA.

Parret var gift i fem år fra 2000 til 2005, før Brad Pitt fandt sammen med skuespilleren Angelina Jolie.

Og selvom det altså nu er 15 år siden, at de to gik fra hinanden, kunne fans på Twitter næsten ikke være i sig selv, da det stod klart, at Jennifer Aniston ikke vandt en pris i kategorien bedste kvindelige hovedrolle for sin rolle i tv-serien 'Morning Show', mens Brad Pitt vandt en Golden Globe for bedste mandlige birolle for sin rolle i 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'.

Skæbnen ville nemlig, at 50-årige Jennifer Aniston sad lige bag ved skuespiller Leonardo DiCaprio, som spiller en af hovedrollerne i 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'. Så da Brad Pitt henvendte sig til Leonardi DiCaprio i sin tale, fik seerne et helt særligt zoom på ekskonens reaktion, da han modtog den helt nye, skinnende Golden Globe-pris.

Det fik straks Twitter-brugerne op af stolene, og nogle takker endda kameramanden for den næsten uhyggeligt gode timing, som flere spekulerer i må have været helt bevidst.

Jennifer Aniston’s face when Brad Pitt said he wanted to bring his mom but “they” say anyone he stands next to, he’s dating #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TtTlA3P9hT — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) January 6, 2020

live look at whichever Golden Globes camera operator just cut to Jennifer Aniston during Pitt's acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/R3JOggUskC — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 6, 2020

the fact that jennifer aniston is seated behind leo dicaprio while brad pitt talks to him during his acceptance speech is *DIRECTION* #GoldenGlobes — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 6, 2020

THE CAMERA CREW FINALLY DID THEIR JOB LOOK AT JENNIFER ANISTON INTENTLY LISTENING TO BRAD PITT’S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ylEyB0g2SA — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 6, 2020

I need the camera man to share a real quick shot of the entire audience so I can figure out how far apart Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are at all times #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AwxjapyS83 — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston giving an approving smirk while Reese Witherspoon looking disgusted at Brad Pitt’s #GoldenGlobes speech perfectly encapsulates every friendship after a guy has cheated. Always going for that second chance while the bff disapproves!! pic.twitter.com/veMKLPtqRw — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston watching her ex husband Brad Pitt winning a golden globe with happiness #goldenglobe pic.twitter.com/8RteHgeAUO — Brunito (@brunobaretto) January 6, 2020

Exact moment when cameramen focus on Jennifer Aniston when talking about Brad Pitt's career. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/z5UHJRjaup — Tommy (@Tomm_MaStar) January 6, 2020

My favorite part of Brad Pitt’s #goldenglobes acceptance speech is watching Jennifer Aniston’s face during it. pic.twitter.com/G5HHVKM2dy — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 6, 2020

jennifer aniston and brad pitt in the same room i REPEAT JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT IN THE SAME ROOM!!!! i am a sentient Us Weekly from 2007!!!!!!!! — claire (@clairetmars) January 6, 2020

