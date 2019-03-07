0

Plus size-model død - blev kun 30 år

Hun delte sin sygdom med verden i seks år. Nu er hun død

Elly Mayday, hvis rigtige navn er Ashley Luther, er død, 30 år gammel. Privatfoto
Elly Mayday, hvis rigtige navn er Ashley Luther, er død, 30 år gammel. Privatfoto

Omtrent seks år efter hun fik stillet diagnosen, er plus size-modellen Elly Mayday død af kræft i en alder af 30 år.

Det skriver blandt andre Women's Health.

Det tog tre år, før den canadiskfødte model fik stillet diagnosen livmoderhalskræft i 2013, og siden da har hun arbejdet benhårdt på at skabe opmærksomhed omkring den forfærdelige sygdom, som i Danmark alene rammer omkring 400 kvinder hvert år.

Sagde op som stewardesse
Gennem det seks år lange sygdomsforløb har Elly Mayday, der oprindeligt hed Ashley Luther, åbent og ublufærdigt delt sine daglige kampe og stolt fremvist sine operationsar med billeder på de sociale medier.

Omkring tidspunktet, hvor den canadiske plus size-model fik stillet diagnosen, fik hun tilbudt to modelkontrakter, og hun sagde derfor sit job som stewardesse op.

This time tomorrow I’m planning on heading back to Vancouver with my mom by my side. We’ve got to get more help and some answers to the pain and awful side effects of all I’ve endured. Hopefully a specialist or someone who knows more about immunotherapy can help. If you’ve recovered from bowel surgery, did probiotics help? I’m the thinnest I’ve been in my life and I just don’t think I can lose any more weight. The fact is that my bowels are working overtime, rumbling all hours of the night and churning whatever food I had into mush. I’ve been trying to keep hydrated and gain weight but the food just doesn’t stay with me. I drink a lot of electrolytes and I haven’t been puking which is a nice change. Cannabis has helped with appetite/sleep but these pain killers also feel like they are destroying my gut. That’s all my life has been pretty much since I got out in October so that’s why I don’t post much, even though I know you guys are cool with me complaining here and there. So, we’re doing this again. I’m not sure I’ll be admitted immediately. I appreciate any advice you have on what you’ve been through. I’m not giving up hope, My body can get through this.

Hun så modelkarrieren som sin mulighed for at hjælpe andre kvinder med livmoderhalskræft og vise dem, at de er smukke på trods af deres sygdom.

I’m sorry I haven’t kept you all up to date on my life. I think you guys have come accustom to my on and off relationship with social media lately. I just don’t have it in me to post everyday simply for popularity. If you want my story, my words, you’ll stay and if you don’t.. then well, you won’t. I log off when I’m down. It’s mostly that I get annoyed of reading captions from (sometimes) too overly happy people, when I’m miserable. It’s like I see through the horseshit easier. Haha So I’m currently in the hospital. Was in for 2 nights last week too and didn’t post about it. I had been getting pretty dehydrated, still working with the kinks of the operation and recovery. Keep getting partially blocked. Hoping to head to the farm tonight then back to Vancouver for a few more months of handling this head on. (Looking for a rental again) Then I hope I get some normalcy back in life. You all have been pretty wonderful, thanks for sticking around. I miss you and already feel a bit better about posting today. Tell me who you’re excited to be celebrating Christmas with!?!

This was the first photo that made me realize the impact I could have by sharing my story in a visual way. It was late October of 2013 and I had just had my hysterectomy in August. I said something like “happy to be back shooting with the @foreveryourslingerie team” I didn’t think twice about the scar, it wasn’t a post with meaning really, just me doing my thing. The feedback was a lot, I saw how important it would be for me to be visible during this time. I know a lot of people regret not taking photos during treatment, I hope my approach changes your mind. (They can even be photos you don’t share, just ones to remind you of a path traveled) How did you express yourself? Did you take photos? If not, do you regret it?

Day #41 Looks more painful than it is, these little butterflies save me from the poke of many needles. I receive at least 10 injections daily, they sting going in but a nurse taught me a trick of tapping the skin where the fluid enters— it works really well, even better than ice. Those sites are changed every week. What I dislike it that damn tape that never comes off. All this and the tape is the worst ahah. The blood thinner is the most painful injection that I have to receive. It goes in subcutaneous in the fattier parts. Even with all my lovely lady lumps, I’m kinda running out of space here! #ovariancancer #hospital #ellymayday #needles #injection #iv #infusion #ovarian #scars #bloodthinner #painkiller #hospitalglam

- Jeg tænkte, at jeg måske kunne hjælpe nogle, der gik igennem noget lignende, mens jeg fulgte mine egne drømme. Jeg mener, jeg skulle igennem det uanset hvad, hvorfor ikke gøre det så positivt som muligt, sagde Elly Mayday i 2016 i et interview med Regina Leader-Post.

Skønhed kommer ikke fra håret
Og det løfte holdt hun. Gennem årene har den positivt indstillede model åbnet op om alt fra operationer og indsprøjtninger til hårtab og træthed.

Mom told me to strike a pose. Despite going through this, there are tiny little moments where you have to think of what’s good. I woke up after a nice sleep. Had a great shower. Enjoyed one the the best popsicles ever. The weather is great. I’ve had the loveliest of nurses and care. One that took care of me years ago and remembers my calendar There is a plan in place and when you can make a plan you have somewhere to put your next step. IV feedings and close watch will be my next few days. We good babes. :::::::::::::::::::::::::: It’s wonderful to know I’ve touched so many lives with this little social tool. You’ve all made me feel like I can take on anything. I’m not wonder woman, a warrior or anything more than you are. You have a fire in you burning just as bright as anything keep it lit :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: #ovariancancer #ovariancancersurvivor #bowelobstruction #tumors #ellymayday #hospital #getup #keepgoing #strong #onehellovawoman #model #pose #strength

'Vores skønhed kommer frem, hvis vi accepterer forandringerne, som vi møder og tillader os selv bare at omfavne vores forskelligheder. Min skønhed kommer ikke fra mit hår, nej, min skønhed kommer indefra,' skrev hun i august 2018 til et billede af sit skaldede hoved efter at have mistet sit hår på grund af kemoterapi.

* sorry had to delete and repost* Let’s chat about the hair for a moment, shall we? I actually wasn’t suppose to lose my hair from the type of chemo I was given. There was a slight chance but it was a reassuring thing when told what mixture I’d be on. After 2 weeks I started to notice it come out in my brush. I thought, ah its cause I’m sitting in one spot, I’m not brushing it much, yada yada... Then it really wouldn’t stop. It was annoying, I was tying it up and it would come out with the tie. So I just got rid of it. I’m not upset. I am excited to see how it comes back. I’m also happy to have this second opportunity to show women they can beautiful without hair. All that beauty we hold in our heart comes out through in our eyes, our smiles, the glow of our skin and the way we speak. Our beauty comes out if we accept the changes we must face and allow ourselves to just embrace our differences. My beauty doesn’t come from my hair, no, my beauty comes from within. I’m excited to have another opportunity to show women that bald is beautiful. It’s something I’ve learned and my experience is what I share with all of you. That’s my gift. So bring on the photo shoots, the wigs, the fun. I’m gonna be a cute baldy once again I’m Particularly excited for a nice curly mullet that I’ll grow. Ahahah #bald #shorthair #buzzcut #buzzed #chemo #baldgirl #shorthair #chemotherapy #ellymayday #nohairdontcare #nohair #buzz #hairloss #baldgirl #baldgirlsrock

Fredag 1. marts døde Elly Mayday af sin sygdom.

Det oplyser hendes familie på hendes officielle fanside på Facebook.

'Ashley var en 'landpige' af hjertet, som havde en unægtelig passion for livet,' skriver familien, og opfordrer Elly Maydays mange følgere til at dele deres positive tanker og minder i kommentarfeltet.

Også på Instagram, hvor Elly Mayday havde næsten 100.000 følgere, har familien lagt den triste nyhed op med et billede af en smilende Elly Mayday.

17 kommentarer
