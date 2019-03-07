Plus size-model død - blev kun 30 år

Omtrent seks år efter hun fik stillet diagnosen, er plus size-modellen Elly Mayday død af kræft i en alder af 30 år.

Det skriver blandt andre Women's Health.

Det tog tre år, før den canadiskfødte model fik stillet diagnosen livmoderhalskræft i 2013, og siden da har hun arbejdet benhårdt på at skabe opmærksomhed omkring den forfærdelige sygdom, som i Danmark alene rammer omkring 400 kvinder hvert år.

Sagde op som stewardesse

Gennem det seks år lange sygdomsforløb har Elly Mayday, der oprindeligt hed Ashley Luther, åbent og ublufærdigt delt sine daglige kampe og stolt fremvist sine operationsar med billeder på de sociale medier.

Omkring tidspunktet, hvor den canadiske plus size-model fik stillet diagnosen, fik hun tilbudt to modelkontrakter, og hun sagde derfor sit job som stewardesse op.

Hun så modelkarrieren som sin mulighed for at hjælpe andre kvinder med livmoderhalskræft og vise dem, at de er smukke på trods af deres sygdom.

- Jeg tænkte, at jeg måske kunne hjælpe nogle, der gik igennem noget lignende, mens jeg fulgte mine egne drømme. Jeg mener, jeg skulle igennem det uanset hvad, hvorfor ikke gøre det så positivt som muligt, sagde Elly Mayday i 2016 i et interview med Regina Leader-Post.

Skønhed kommer ikke fra håret

Og det løfte holdt hun. Gennem årene har den positivt indstillede model åbnet op om alt fra operationer og indsprøjtninger til hårtab og træthed.

'Vores skønhed kommer frem, hvis vi accepterer forandringerne, som vi møder og tillader os selv bare at omfavne vores forskelligheder. Min skønhed kommer ikke fra mit hår, nej, min skønhed kommer indefra,' skrev hun i august 2018 til et billede af sit skaldede hoved efter at have mistet sit hår på grund af kemoterapi.

Fredag 1. marts døde Elly Mayday af sin sygdom.

Det oplyser hendes familie på hendes officielle fanside på Facebook.

'Ashley var en 'landpige' af hjertet, som havde en unægtelig passion for livet,' skriver familien, og opfordrer Elly Maydays mange følgere til at dele deres positive tanker og minder i kommentarfeltet.

Også på Instagram, hvor Elly Mayday havde næsten 100.000 følgere, har familien lagt den triste nyhed op med et billede af en smilende Elly Mayday.