Realitystjerne afslører ekstrem sørgelig nyhed

Den tidligere amerikanske realitystjerne Kara Keough, der er kendt for reality-tv-serien 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', lagde tidligere i dag et dybt bevægende opslag ud på Instagram, hvor hun sammen med sin ægtemand, den tidligere NFL-spiller Kyle Bosworth, meldte ud, at deres nyfødte søn McCoy døde lige efter sin fødsel den 6. april på grund af en meget kompliceret fødsel.
Det skriver flere medier heriblandt US Sun og Hollywood Life
I sit opslag på Instagram skriver Kara Keough følgende dybt bevægende mindeord om sin afdøde søn:
'Den 6. april blev vores søn McCoy Casey Bosworth født kl. 03.10. Han vejede 5½ kilo. McCoy overraskede os alle med sin størrelse og sin styrke samt hele sin perfektion. I løbet af fødslen blev han udsat for en abnorm langsom fødsel samt en forviklet navlestreng. Han døde og blev forenet med vores Himmelske Far og vil for altid leve i hjertet hos sine forældre og sin kærlige søster'.
On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts. I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.” ——————————————— And Jesus said, “Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy. A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:20 Until we see you again... We love you, McCoy.
Kara Keough giftede sig den 8. februar 2014 med den tidligere fodboldstjerne Kyle Bosworth, der i dag arbejder som ejendomsmægler i Texas, hvor ægteparret også bor i dag sammen med deres fire-årige datter Decker.
For en lille måned siden lagde Kara Keough også et opslag ud på Instagram, hvor hun forklarede, hvor meget hun glædede sig til at føde sin søn.
'Det her er vores sidste familietur som en trio. Den blev tilbragt grinende sammen med vores venner. Vi vandrede rundt og holdt hinanden i hånden og gav hinanden kram. Decker er meget spændt på, at vores lille familie vil vokse i næste måned. Alt fortæller mit hjerte, at jeg ikke vil opgive den kærlighed, jeg føler for Kyle og Decker. Den vil bare vokse endnu mere og give plads til kærligheden for endnu en person. Og jeg ved, at det vil blive sådan'.
Our last family trip as a trio it was spent laughing with friends, wandering around holding hands, and snuggling each other with “family hugs” in bed after sleeping in (but before Banana Walnut Pancakes). Decker is so excited that our little family is growing next month, but I sure am having a hard time imagining this sweet time with just her approaching its retirement. Everyone tells me my heart won’t give up any of the space currently held by Kyle & Decker, that it will just grow beyond its current volume to allow for the love of one more... and I know it’s going to prove true. But damn does my heart and soul (and belly) feel full all the way up to the very brim right now. How lucky am I? I can’t wait to meet the next love of my life. See you soon, Baby M.
