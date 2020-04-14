Realitystjerne afslører ekstrem sørgelig nyhed

Den tidligere amerikanske realitystjerne Kara Keough, der er kendt for reality-tv-serien 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', lagde tidligere i dag et dybt bevægende opslag ud på Instagram, hvor hun sammen med sin ægtemand, den tidligere NFL-spiller Kyle Bosworth, meldte ud, at deres nyfødte søn McCoy døde lige efter sin fødsel den 6. april på grund af en meget kompliceret fødsel.

Det skriver flere medier heriblandt US Sun og Hollywood Life

I sit opslag på Instagram skriver Kara Keough følgende dybt bevægende mindeord om sin afdøde søn:

'Den 6. april blev vores søn McCoy Casey Bosworth født kl. 03.10. Han vejede 5½ kilo. McCoy overraskede os alle med sin størrelse og sin styrke samt hele sin perfektion. I løbet af fødslen blev han udsat for en abnorm langsom fødsel samt en forviklet navlestreng. Han døde og blev forenet med vores Himmelske Far og vil for altid leve i hjertet hos sine forældre og sin kærlige søster'.

Kara Keough giftede sig den 8. februar 2014 med den tidligere fodboldstjerne Kyle Bosworth, der i dag arbejder som ejendomsmægler i Texas, hvor ægteparret også bor i dag sammen med deres fire-årige datter Decker.

For en lille måned siden lagde Kara Keough også et opslag ud på Instagram, hvor hun forklarede, hvor meget hun glædede sig til at føde sin søn.

'Det her er vores sidste familietur som en trio. Den blev tilbragt grinende sammen med vores venner. Vi vandrede rundt og holdt hinanden i hånden og gav hinanden kram. Decker er meget spændt på, at vores lille familie vil vokse i næste måned. Alt fortæller mit hjerte, at jeg ikke vil opgive den kærlighed, jeg føler for Kyle og Decker. Den vil bare vokse endnu mere og give plads til kærligheden for endnu en person. Og jeg ved, at det vil blive sådan'.