Realitystjerne viser vildt vægttab frem

Realitystjernen Vinny Guadagnino viser i sin krops forandring fra overvægtig til six-pack frem.

Den 32-årige amerikaner, der er kendt fra programmet 'Jersey Shore', er ellers kendt for sin stærke krop, han ikke har været bleg for at vise frem på tv.

Men før og efter billederne, der er blevet lagt på Instagram, viser, at han har måtte tage en kamp op mod sine kilo for at få den krop, han har i dag.

'De færreste ved, at jeg har kæmpet med min vægt hele mit liv. Jeg var kongen af yoyo-diæter', skriver han på Instagram.

Han fortæller, at han var størst de år, hvor han ikke var på tv, og derfor har de færreste vidst, at hans krop ikke altid er stram og tonet.

Kampen mod kamp mod sin egen vægt skyldes ifølge ham selv hans gener, men at hans madindtag også spiller en rolle.

Han er derfor gået over til at spise efter en keto-diæt, hvilket skulle have fået kiloene til at rasle af ham igen. Spiser man efter keto-principperne, er ens kost lav på kulhydrater, men indeholder til gengæld meget fedt.

Hvor mange kilo, han har tabt sig, løfter han ikke sløret for i opslaget.

Vinny Guadagnino var en del af det originale 'Jersey Shore' cast, da showet sendte for første gang i 2009 frem til 2012.