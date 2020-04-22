Realitystjerne viser vildt vægttab frem

Realitystjernen Vinny Guadagnino viser i sin krops forandring fra overvægtig til six-pack frem.
Den 32-årige amerikaner, der er kendt fra programmet 'Jersey Shore', er ellers kendt for sin stærke krop, han ikke har været bleg for at vise frem på tv.
Men før og efter billederne, der er blevet lagt på Instagram, viser, at han har måtte tage en kamp op mod sine kilo for at få den krop, han har i dag.
'De færreste ved, at jeg har kæmpet med min vægt hele mit liv. Jeg var kongen af yoyo-diæter', skriver han på Instagram.
A lot of people didn’t know that I struggled with my weight my whole life. I was the king of yo-yo dieting.I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn’t realize.My genetics make me gain weight easily especially to high sugar/carb food.That being said I believe calories also matter.If you eat a surplus of calories a week you will gain weight and if you eat less calories than you burn you will usually lose weight (unless you’re in too much of a deficit and your body goes into starvation).So if you figure out how many calories you need to eat a day and be in a deficit,you will lose weight.The question is,what types of foods are those calories made up of? Are you high carb/low fat ? High protein / low fat ? I prefer low carb/ moderate protein/ high fat with #cleanketo... _ I do this for a few reasons :1) i don’t react well to sugar. It bloats me,makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and i feel that it makes me fat easily.2)I’m an Italian foodie so I LOVE the taste of food.So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean(ie. a ribeye steak and creamed spinach over grilled chicken and quinoa)3.)I have more sustainable energy over long periods of time.I don’t feel groggy and I have more mental clarity.I don’t walk around starving because the food is sustainable.I enjoy fasting so i need food that will fill me up during my fasts. I find that higher carb diets make me feel hungry during my fasting hours.4)I believe that #cleanketo (meats and greens)emulate how our hunter and gather ancestors ate,therefore how our bodies were evolved to eat . Hunting meat and gathering leaves ,seeds, etc while moving around all day on empty stomachs (exercise and fasting) 5) my bloodwork indicates my body has been healthier than ever. Everything just seems to regulate itself out when i cut processed sugars and grains and eat quality meats, fats, and greens for the most part ( with treat meals in between of course) this isn’t easy to do in the modern sugar world but possible. So u can eat twinkies and be in a deficit and probably lose weight but is that healthy and sustainable? Chose what calories are best for you #ketoguido
Han fortæller, at han var størst de år, hvor han ikke var på tv, og derfor har de færreste vidst, at hans krop ikke altid er stram og tonet.
Kampen mod kamp mod sin egen vægt skyldes ifølge ham selv hans gener, men at hans madindtag også spiller en rolle.
Han er derfor gået over til at spise efter en keto-diæt, hvilket skulle have fået kiloene til at rasle af ham igen. Spiser man efter keto-principperne, er ens kost lav på kulhydrater, men indeholder til gengæld meget fedt.
Hvor mange kilo, han har tabt sig, løfter han ikke sløret for i opslaget.
Vinny Guadagnino var en del af det originale 'Jersey Shore' cast, da showet sendte for første gang i 2009 frem til 2012.
