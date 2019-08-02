0

Smider alt tøjet

I den nye udgave af det italienske Vogue poserer Claudia Schiffer uden tøj på

Claudia Schiffer på den røde løber i Cannes 2007. Foto: Jonathan Bjerg Møller
Den ikoniske supermodel Claudia Schiffer pryder forsiden af augusts udgave af magasinet Vogue Italia, og her overlader hun ikke meget til fantasien.

Hun smider nemlig alt tøjet.

Den tyske model har selv delt flere billeder fra Vogue-samarbejdet på sin Instagram-profil, hvor hun kun skjuler sin nøgne krop ved hjælp af en taske og en jakke.

Det er 25 år siden, 48-årige Claudia Schiffer var på forsiden af Vogue, og nu har hun altså i den grad gjort comeback.

Claudia Schiffer havde især stor succes i 80'erne og 90'erne. Foto: PA Photos
Claudia Schiffer på den røde løber i Cannes 2007. Foto: Jonathan Bjerg Møller
Men Claudia Schiffer er ikke den eneste, der pryder forsiden af denne måneds Vogue Italia. Også den 51-årige model Stephanie Seymour har fået taget billeder til magasinet.

Også hun poserer uden en trevl på kroppen. Se bare her:

SHE IS BACK STEPHANIE BY STEPHANIE Our August Issue with @stephanieseymour stunning at 51! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial. On Newsstands August 6th! In the Seventies, sex and power entered fashion photography through the lens of Helmut Newton. With our August Issue we pay homage to the photography master with a story of women empowerment, because this time behind the lens there is a woman, Collier Schorr, a pioneer of the use of fashion photography to subvert gender and identity conventions. Here Stephanie Seymour is no longer the teenage girl of some of the master’s most iconic past images. She is an active subject, she shares the process with the photographer. A process involving women fully aware of their sexuality, and comfortable in their own skin. It is the story of women capable of handling not only the consequences of exposing their body but most of all, the power that Newton was the first to acknowledge them and that, today, they have no intention of relinquishing. “I didn’t want to enact the Helmut Newton role with a much younger and less experienced model and have that much power, even if it’s just a presumed power. By the time I was working with Stephanie on the final shoot, I better understood that the performance for the camera is not all put on for affect - what you see in the photographs is made up of real pieces of us. I truly understand what it is like to be in a certain fashion photography moment where a lot of lines – albeit only representational – can get crossed.” #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Text @alessiaglaviano Make-up @dickpageface @statementartists Hair @brentlawler Manicure @lollykoonnails @thewallgroup Set design @andyharman @lalalandartists On set @mpacetx

Ifølge italienske Vogue er billederne en hyldest til den berømte fotograf Helmut Newton, som er kendt for sine selvportrætter.

Også Stephanie Seymour har fået taget billeder til Vogue Italia. Foto: Andrea Renault
Derfor får Schiffer og Seymour naturligvis også selv lov til at trykke på kameraknappen på de nye billeder. Dog med kyndig assistance fra fotografen Collier Schoor.

'Jeg synes, det handler om Claudia, Stephanie og mit forhold til vores egen seksualitet og krop og det at blive set som ældre kvinde', skriver Schoor på sin Instagram-profil.

Ifølge Seymour sætter billederne da også tankerne i gang hos hende.

- Jeg ser en mor. En kone. Jeg ser, alt jeg må gøre i løbet af en dag, siger hun om billederne til italienske Vogue.

