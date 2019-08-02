Smider alt tøjet

Den ikoniske supermodel Claudia Schiffer pryder forsiden af augusts udgave af magasinet Vogue Italia, og her overlader hun ikke meget til fantasien.
Hun smider nemlig alt tøjet.
Den tyske model har selv delt flere billeder fra Vogue-samarbejdet på sin Instagram-profil, hvor hun kun skjuler sin nøgne krop ved hjælp af en taske og en jakke.
Det er 25 år siden, 48-årige Claudia Schiffer var på forsiden af Vogue, og nu har hun altså i den grad gjort comeback.
Men Claudia Schiffer er ikke den eneste, der pryder forsiden af denne måneds Vogue Italia. Også den 51-årige model Stephanie Seymour har fået taget billeder til magasinet.
Også hun poserer uden en trevl på kroppen. Se bare her:
Ifølge italienske Vogue er billederne en hyldest til den berømte fotograf Helmut Newton, som er kendt for sine selvportrætter.
Derfor får Schiffer og Seymour naturligvis også selv lov til at trykke på kameraknappen på de nye billeder. Dog med kyndig assistance fra fotografen Collier Schoor.
'Jeg synes, det handler om Claudia, Stephanie og mit forhold til vores egen seksualitet og krop og det at blive set som ældre kvinde', skriver Schoor på sin Instagram-profil.
Ifølge Seymour sætter billederne da også tankerne i gang hos hende.
- Jeg ser en mor. En kone. Jeg ser, alt jeg må gøre i løbet af en dag, siger hun om billederne til italienske Vogue.
