'Star Trek'-stjerne død: Blev kun 50 år

Skuespilleren Aron Eisenberg, der særligt er kendt for sin rolle som Nog i 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine', er gået bort.
Han blev kun 50 år.
Det bekræfter hans enke Malissa Longo på Instagram.
It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, @aron_eisenberg, passed away earlier today. He was an intelligent, humble, funny, empathic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him. He lived his life with such vigor and passion. He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn't want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient. He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be. His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration. We didn't officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018. We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money. While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer. I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other. Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways. There will never be another light like Aron's. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I'm not sure how to do life without him... He is and always will be My California.
'Det er med stor smerte, at jeg må annoncere, at min kærlighed og bedsteven Aron Eisenberg gik bort tidligere i dag. Han var en intelligent, ydmyg, sjov og empatisk person', skriver hun blandt andet i opslaget, der blev lagt ud søndag.
Ifølge TMZ havde Eisenberg kæmpet med sit helbred hele livet. Han var kun født med en nyrer, hvorfor han har fået to nyre-transplantationer - første gang som 17-årig og senest som 46-årig.
Udover sin rolle i 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' medvirkede han også i 'Star Trek: Renegades', 'Star Trek: Voyager', ligesom han også var involveret i videospillet Star Trek i 2010.
Han har desuden medvirket i blandt andet 'The Horror Show' og 'Beverly Hills Brats'.
Aron Eisenberg har sammenlagt mere end 30 produktioner på sit cv.
