Succesfuld sanger er død

Den amerikanske R&B-sanger James Ingram er død af kræft i hjernen.
Han blev 66. Stjernen fra Ohio døde i går tirsdag i sit hjem i Los Angeles.
Det skriver Rolling Stone og flere andre udenlandske medier.
James Ingram gik helt til tops på den amerikanske hitliste Hot 100 med 'I Don't Have the Heart' i 1990.
Duetten 'Baby, Come to Me' med Patti Austin opnåede samme placering i 1983.
Fra Charles til Jackson
To år senere medvirkede sangeren på den klassiske velgørenhedssang 'We Are the World'.
James Ingram, der desuden var en dygtig sangskriver og musiker, var også kendt for sit samarbejde med legender som blandt andre Quincy Jones og Michael Jackson. Tidligt i karrieren spillede han tilmed piano for Ray Charles.
Han vandt to Grammys og blev nomineret til to Oscars.
James Ingram udgav sit sidste album, 'Stand', i 2008.
Quincy Jones mindes sin afdøde kollega på sociale medier:
There are absolutely no words to convey how much my heart aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother James Ingram…With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. From the minute I first heard him on the demo tape for “Just Once”, I knew he was IT, & he sure proved that time & time again with “One Hundred Ways”; his classic duet with my goddaughter, Patti Austin, “How Do You Keep The Music Playing”; “Secret Garden”; “We Are The World”…you name it. Every beautiful note that James sang pierced right through your soul & comfortably made itself at home. But it was really no surprise because James was a beautiful human being, with a heart the size of the moon. James Ingram was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby brother…You’ll be in my heart forever…