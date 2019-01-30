Succesfuld sanger er død

James Ingram, der storhittede med 'I Don't Have the Heart', er død af kræft i en alder af 66

Den amerikanske R&B-sanger James Ingram er død af kræft i hjernen.

Han blev 66. Stjernen fra Ohio døde i går tirsdag i sit hjem i Los Angeles.

Det skriver Rolling Stone og flere andre udenlandske medier.

James Ingram gik helt til tops på den amerikanske hitliste Hot 100 med 'I Don't Have the Heart' i 1990.

Duetten 'Baby, Come to Me' med Patti Austin opnåede samme placering i 1983.

Fra Charles til Jackson

To år senere medvirkede sangeren på den klassiske velgørenhedssang 'We Are the World'.

James Ingram, der desuden var en dygtig sangskriver og musiker, var også kendt for sit samarbejde med legender som blandt andre Quincy Jones og Michael Jackson. Tidligt i karrieren spillede han tilmed piano for Ray Charles.

Han vandt to Grammys og blev nomineret til to Oscars.

James Ingram udgav sit sidste album, 'Stand', i 2008.

Quincy Jones mindes sin afdøde kollega på sociale medier: