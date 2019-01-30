0

Succesfuld sanger er død

James Ingram, der storhittede med 'I Don't Have the Heart', er død af kræft i en alder af 66

James Ingram under en koncert i Jakarta anno 2008 - sangeren fra Ohio vandt to Grammys i en lang karriere. Foto: Ritzau Scanpix
James Ingram under en koncert i Jakarta anno 2008 - sangeren fra Ohio vandt to Grammys i en lang karriere. Foto: Ritzau Scanpix

Den amerikanske R&B-sanger James Ingram er død af kræft i hjernen.

Han blev 66. Stjernen fra Ohio døde i går tirsdag i sit hjem i Los Angeles.

Det skriver Rolling Stone og flere andre udenlandske medier.

James Ingram gik helt til tops på den amerikanske hitliste Hot 100 med 'I Don't Have the Heart' i 1990.

Duetten 'Baby, Come to Me' med Patti Austin opnåede samme placering i 1983.

Fra Charles til Jackson
To år senere medvirkede sangeren på den klassiske velgørenhedssang 'We Are the World'.

James Ingram, der desuden var en dygtig sangskriver og musiker, var også kendt for sit samarbejde med legender som blandt andre Quincy Jones og Michael Jackson. Tidligt i karrieren spillede han tilmed piano for Ray Charles.

Se også: Michael Jacksons danske sønner

Han vandt to Grammys og blev nomineret til to Oscars.

James Ingram udgav sit sidste album, 'Stand', i 2008.

Quincy Jones mindes sin afdøde kollega på sociale medier:

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

There are absolutely no words to convey how much my heart aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother James Ingram…With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. From the minute I first heard him on the demo tape for “Just Once”, I knew he was IT, & he sure proved that time & time again with “One Hundred Ways”; his classic duet with my goddaughter, Patti Austin, “How Do You Keep The Music Playing”; “Secret Garden”; “We Are The World”…you name it. Every beautiful note that James sang pierced right through your soul & comfortably made itself at home. But it was really no surprise because James was a beautiful human being, with a heart the size of the moon. James Ingram was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby brother…You’ll be in my heart forever…

Et opslag delt af Quincy Jones (@quincydjones) den

Redaktionen anbefaler
Foto: Brad Elterman/Getty Images
Kendte

Legendarisk: Rockens blodigste skilsmisse
4 kommentarer
Log ind
Vi har skiftet kommentarsystem
  • Enkelte nationen!-brugere får ikke vist skrivefelt til kommentarer og/eller fanebladet Indstillinger, selv om de er logget ind. Vi arbejder på at løse problemet hurtigst muligt.
  • Hvis du har tilvalgt notifikationer, skal du verificere din mail og sætte indstillinger igen. Det gør du på fanebladet Indstillinger og derefter Indstillinger igen.
  • Kommentarer skrevet før den 24/1-2019 kan være utilgængelige i en kortere periode.
  • Avatars vil ikke blive vist til at starte med, men vi arbejder på at få dem tilbage snarest.
  • Oplever du andre uregelmæssigheder, så kontakt support.
Vis kommentarer
Til forsiden

Skærm

Mest læste i Musik
Seneste i Musik
Koncert-anm.
Tudekiks i Royal Arena: Stop dig selv Lukas!
INTL. MusikNYT
Succesfuld sanger er død
DK MusikNYT
Midt under åbningsfest: K.B. Hallen blev evakueret
DK MusikNYT
Historisk megaflop for TV-2
DK MusikNYT
Sigtet for drab: Dansk koncert aflyst
Koncert-anm.
Tudekiks i Royal Arena: Stop dig selv Lukas!
Koncert-anm.
Til grin: Håbløs åbning af K.B. Hallen
DK MusikNYT
Alle højdepunkterne fra Lukas Graham i Royal Arena
Koncert-anm.
Ny nedtur i halvtom K.B. Hallen
Kendte
Scorer (Lu)kassen i aften: Se det vilde regnestykke
INTL. MusikNYT
Musiker brutalt myrdet: Filmet på Facebook
DK MusikNYT
Rockamok: Festival scorer verdensnavn
DK MusikNYT
Rockamok: Festival scorer verdensnavn
Koncert-anm.
Ny nedtur i halvtom K.B. Hallen
Koncert-anm.
Helt suverænt: Blachman holdt kæft
DK MusikNYT
Sigtet for drab: Dansk koncert aflyst
DK MusikNYT
Lukas Graham undskylder: Kræver ny sang fjernet
DK MusikNYT
Lukas Graham undskylder: Kræver ny sang fjernet
INTL. MusikNYT
Oscar-vindende legende er død
INTL. MusikNYT
Oscar-vindende legende er død
DK MusikNYT
Historisk megaflop for TV-2
Koncert-anm.
Helt suverænt: Blachman holdt kæft
DK MusikNYT
Kæmpe nedtur: Stakkels Medina
INTL. MusikNYT
Musiker brutalt myrdet: Filmet på Facebook
INTL. Album-anm.
Fra gravens rand til utrolig triumf
Koncert-anm.
Til grin: Håbløs åbning af K.B. Hallen
DK MusikNYT
Alle højdepunkterne fra Lukas Graham i Royal Arena
DK MusikNYT
Midt under åbningsfest: K.B. Hallen blev evakueret
INTL. MusikNYT
Succesfuld sanger er død
INTL. Album-anm.
Fra gravens rand til utrolig triumf
INTL. MusikNYT
Musikstjerne er død
INTL. MusikNYT
Musikstjerne er død
INTL. MusikNYT
Legendarisk musiker død
DK MusikNYT
Kæmpe nedtur: Stakkels Medina
DK MusikNYT
Dobbelt op på legender: Verdensstjerner til Danmark
DK MusikNYT
Dobbelt op på legender: Verdensstjerner til Danmark
INTL. MusikNYT
Bramfri Lady Gaga: Lars Ulrich er f...
INTL. MusikNYT
Legendarisk musiker død
DK MusikNYT
Pinligt: Lukas Graham begår brøler
DK MusikNYT
Dansk festival trækker stikket: Holder et års pause
Hent flere

Thomas Treo skamhører

1.Steve Earle & The Dukes: 'Guy' (New West-album/Ude 29. marts)
2.Mercury Rev: 'Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited' (Bella Union-album/Ude 8. februar)
3.Guided By Voices: 'Zeppelin Over China' (GBV-album/Ude 1. februar)

Rune Melchior Sjørvad skamhører

1.Pedro The Lion: 'Phoenix' (Big Scary Monsters-abum/Ude nu)
2.Radiohead: 'Ill Wind' (XL-single/Ude nu)
3.Sharon Van Etten: 'Remind Me Tomorrow' (Jagjaguwar-abum/Ude nu)
Forsiden lige nu
Plus anbefaler
BREAKING NEWS
Svigersøn sigtet i Britta-sagen
Krop og træning
Kløende hovedbund kan give permanent hårtab: Kuren er ganske enkel
Samfund
Utroligt fund gjort i København
Sport og Spil
Nedtælling til transfer-deadline: Det kan eksplodere i FC Midtjylland
Håndbold
VM-heltens vilde fest tog overhånd: Missede fly
Plus
Kur mod slidgigt: Forskere mener at have fundet vejen
Samfund
De gjorde det! Her krydser danske roere Atlanterhavet
Tips og guides
Nyt lån hitter: Hjælper folk til at blive i deres boliger
Premier League
Desperat nedrykningskamp: Smadrer klubbens egen transferrekord
Kendte
Rent fup! 'MTV Cribs' afsløret: Sådan snød de os alle sammen
Sex og samliv
Ny rapport: Sådan surfer danskerne porno
Kendte
Husker du Ty Pennington: Byggede palæer og blev dopet i skolen
Danske kendte
DR-kendis afslører: Har scoret musiker
Kendte
Gyldne tider: Så meget tjener Thomas Vinterberg
INTL. MusikNYT
Succesfuld sanger er død
Tips og guides
Nyt lån hitter: Hjælper folk til at blive i deres boliger
BREAKING NEWS
Kortere skoledage på vej
Krimi
Aktion i Danmark mod berygtet gangster-klan: Kendis-familie skulle kidnappes
Samfund
Turisters sexorgie hærger strand på ferieø: - Nonstop vanvid!
Tæt på
Damerne kommer og går: Erik bor dør om dør med et bordel
Videnskab & teknik
Astronauter gør vildt fund på Månen
Tæt på
Pensionschok: Så meget har du mistet i 2018
112
Lærer fængslet for sex med 15-årig elev: Jeg elskede hende
Plus
Nu spidser det til i VM-manager: Dem skal du købe
Dansk politik
Pensionspanik på Borgen: - Det hjælper jo ikke
Tæt på
SOSU-assistent viser sin løn: Sådan tjener jeg 62.000 kroner om måneden
Koncert-anm.
Tudekiks i Royal Arena: Stop dig selv Lukas!
Kendte
Vil du ha' mere Reality Awards? Se hele showet her
Sex & samliv
Hun har pornoens mest episke røv
Krimi
Aflytning afslører LTF'ers pral: Sådan blev han udnævnt til krigsminister
Intl. kendte
Hastet på hospitalet: Skuespiller brutalt overfaldet
Kendte
Stoffer, sex og nedture: Det blev der af stjernerne, du har glemt
Tæt på
FBI giver op: Stephens massemord er en uløselig gåde
Krop og træning
Kåret til verdens bedste kur: Christina spiste sig til vægttab og energi
Ferie
Fem gode råd til en billigere ferie
Kendte
Ny film: Så galt endte det for Gøg og Gokke
DK MusikNYT
Historisk megaflop for TV-2
Krimi
Bandeveteran undslap LTF-angreb: En uge senere blev han dræbt
Premier League
Arsenal forstærker sig med Barça-spiller
Kendte
TV-værter stoppede på skærmen: Det laver de nu og så meget tjener de
Hent flere
Ved du noget? Tip Ekstra Bladet  -  E-mail 1224@eb.dk SMS til 1224 Tlf: 33111313
Har du en mening om Ekstra Bladet? Kom med i vores panel og del din mening med os
Rådhuspladsen 37
1785 København V
 Telefon: 33111313
Fax: 33141000
Abonnement
Kontakt + Avisabonnement Problemer med avisen E-avis Kontakt eBladet
Kontakt
Skriv til redaktionen Skriv læserbrev Send pressemeddelelse Skriv til webmaster Klag over Ekstra Bladet
Annoncer
Online-annoncering Print-annoncering Tast-selv-annoncer Massage annoncer
Info
Om Ekstra Bladet Ophavsret Persondata politik
CVR nr. 26 93 36 76
Nyhedsredaktør:Sune Søsted Paarup Odér
Ansv. chefredaktør:Poul Madsen
Udgiver:JP/Politikens Hus A/S