Volbeat tilsvines efter bizar aflysning

Volbeat er populære mange steder - men ikke i Belfast i dag.
I aftes opgav gruppen at fuldføre en koncert i den nordirske hovedstad efter mindre end en sang.
Volbeat har efterfølgende undskyldt fadæsen på Facebook
Bandet skriver, at de måtte aflyse på grund af lydproblemer og bøvl med sanger Michael Poulsens stemme.
Volbeats fans er dog ikke imponerede, og flere hidser sig voldsomt op på sociale medier og slynger ord som 'tøsedrenge' og 'amatører' efter danskerne.
Forsøgte to gange
Med ti minutters mellemrum forsøgte Volbeat angiveligt at gennemføre åbningsnummeret 'Pelvis On Fire', men begge gange måtte kvartetten opgive.
Succesgruppen er tilsyneladende i stand til at fortsætte deres turné i Dublin i aften.
Flere fans i Belfast undrer sig kraftigt over, hvorfor Volbeat ikke aflyste noget før, når bandet vidste, Michael Poulsen havde stemmeproblemer.
Volbeat kritiseres også for ikke at informere det afventende publikum om, at koncerten ikke ville blive genoptaget.
I sidste uge aflyste sjællænderne et show i Bristol på grund af sygdom.
Bandet vender hjem til Danmark med arenakoncerter i Herning 23. november og København 1. december.
Ekstra Bladet har forsøgt at få en kommentar fra Volbeats koncertbureau, Live Nation, og deres pladeselskab, Universal.
Absolutely disgusted at the actions of @VOLBEAT tonight in @UlsterHall. 30 seconds into first song and the singer walls off stage. Wait 10 mins, gives us another 10 seconds then they're off again. No apologies, nothing!! Apparently the primadonna hadn't the right sound in his ear— Gareth Leslie (@starsky74) October 3, 2019
@VOLBEAT cancelled in Belfast after half a song due to technical issues with the sound! Band just walked off stage and left everyone looking at this for 15mins with no updates. Incredibly poor. Fans deserve more than just a refund, be interesting to see if there's a statement. pic.twitter.com/n6ZTOYUoA3— Ryan Denney (@ryandenney6) October 3, 2019
Volbeats undskyldning:
We in Volbeat want to extend our most heartfelt apologies for having to cancel tonight’s show in Belfast.
As many of you know, Michael has been having some throat issues and we ran into multiple technical issues on stage that prevented the band from being able to hear each other play.
While he has mostly recovered his voice at this point, it was decided that had he continued to play the show this way he would have risked blowing out his voice again and having to cancel even more shows.
We’re gutted that we weren’t able to perform for you tonight, but we will be back to reschedule the show as soon as we possibly can.
