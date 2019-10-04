Volbeat tilsvines efter bizar aflysning

Volbeats undskyldning:

We in Volbeat want to extend our most heartfelt apologies for having to cancel tonight’s show in Belfast.

As many of you know, Michael has been having some throat issues and we ran into multiple technical issues on stage that prevented the band from being able to hear each other play.

While he has mostly recovered his voice at this point, it was decided that had he continued to play the show this way he would have risked blowing out his voice again and having to cancel even more shows.

We’re gutted that we weren’t able to perform for you tonight, but we will be back to reschedule the show as soon as we possibly can.