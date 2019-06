Jysk røvtur: Pinagtigt Bon Jovi

Sætliste

1. This House Is Not for Sale

2. Raise Your Hands

3. You Give Love a Bad Name

4. Born to Be My Baby

5. Roller Coaster

6. Lost Highway

7. Runaway

8. We Weren't Born to Follow

9. Have a Nice Day

10. Keep the Faith

11. Amen

12. In These Arms

13. It's My Life

14. We Don't Run

15. Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night

16. Lay Your Hands on Me

17. Captain Crash & the Beauty Queen from Mars

18. We Got It Goin' On

19. Blood on Blood

20. Bad Medicine

Ekstranumre

21. I’d Die for You

22. Livin' on a Prayer