Legendarisk: Smukfest smed trusserne

1. Burning Hell

2. Run On

3. Mama Told Me Not to Come

4. Sex Bomb

5. Take My Love (I Want to Give It All to You)

6. Cry to Me

7. Delilah

8. Soul of a Man

9. Tower of Song

10. It's Not Unusual

11. What's New Pussycat?

12. You Can Leave Your Hat On

13. If I Only Knew

14. I Wish You Would

Ekstranumre

15. Kiss

16. Strange Things Happen Everyday