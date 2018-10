Megastjerne: Rædsel i Royal Arena

1. Life's About to Get Good

2. Come on Over

3. Up!

4. Poor Me

5. Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

6. That Don't Impress Me Much

7. Any Man of Mine

8. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

9. Honey, I'm Home

10. I'm Alright

11. You're Still the One

12. More Fun

13. From This Moment On

14. I'm Gonna Getcha Good!

15. Party for Two

16. Swingin' With My Eyes Closed

17. (If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!

18. Man! I Feel Like a Woman!