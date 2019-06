Phil Collins halvdød i Aarhus

Sætliste

1. Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)

2. Another Day in Paradise

3. Hang in Long Enough

4. Don't Lose My Number

5. Throwing It All Away

6. Follow You Follow Me

7. I Missed Again

8. Who Said I Would

9. Separate Lives

10. Something Happened on the Way to Heaven

11. You Know What I Mean

12. In the Air Tonight

13. You Can't Hurry Love

14. Dance Into the Light

15. Invisible Touch

16. Easy Lover

17. Sussudio

Ekstranummer

18. Take Me Home