Sensation i Royal Arena

Sætliste

1. Never Gonna Give You Up

2. Keep Singing

3. Together Forever/Beautiful Life

4. She Wants to Dance with Me/Juice

5. This Old House

6. It Would Take a Strong Strong Man

7. Ain't Too Proud to Beg

8. Hold Me in Your Arms

9. Lights Out

10. When I Fall in Love

11. Watermelon Sugar

12. Pray with Me

13. Cry for Help

14. Unwanted

15. Dance

16. Whenever You Need Somebody

17. Try

Ekstranumre

18. Angels on My Side

19. Never Gonna Give You Up