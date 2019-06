Verdensstjerne saboteret på Fyn

Sætliste

1. Bad Guy

2. My Strange Addiction

3. You Should See Me in a Crown

4. I Don't Wanna Be You Anymore

5. Watch/& Burn

6. Copycat

7. When I Was Older

8. Wish You Were Gay

9. Xanny

10. All the Good Girls Go to Hell

11. Ilomilo

12. Bellyache

13. Listen Before I Go

14. I Love You

15. Ocean Eyes

16. When the Party's Over

17. Bury a Friend

18. Goodbye