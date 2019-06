Vildt kaos: Rockhelt amok i Horsens

Sætliste

1. The Pretender

2. Learn to Fly

3. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

4. Times Like These

5. Rope

6. Sunday Rain

7. My Hero

8. These Days

9. Walk

10. Another One Bites the Dust/You're the One That I Want/Jump/Blitzkrieg Bop

11. Under Pressure

12. All My Life

13. Run

14. Wheels

15. Monkey Wrench

16. Dirty Water

17. This Is a Call

18. Best of You

19. Everlong