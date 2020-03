Flying Tiger-kæden tilbageholder husleje for tre måneder

Dear Partner

Acknowledging the huge and regrettable impact from COVID-19, we hope you, your family and your team are well.

The effect of COVID-19 has a significant negative impact on Flying Tiger Copenhagen's business, as well as yours, and we need to address this together to ensure our collaboration beyond COVID-19.

Based on local restrictions and national government’s either recommendations to keep a safe environment for our staff and clients or lock down rulings to confine COVID-19, we have been forced to cease our normal business and aren’t able to continue our operations in any way due to this event of force majeure.

For the time being, on the coming rent payment, we’ve determined according to this imposed cease of business, to suspend all payments of the due amounts stated in our lease agreement related to your property. Admitting the impact this will have into your business as well, we search for your understanding.

We will still monitor the effects closely and daily. When needed, we will make decisions centrally and inform you accordingly as the situation develops, expecting a tight partnership as always.

We will continue to collaborate with a view to best possible overcome COVID-19 as a partner of yours.

Martin Jermiin, CEO

Christian Kofoed Hertz Jakobsen, CFO