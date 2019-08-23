Superstjerner advarer: Vågn op!

Madonna, Cristiano Ronaldo og Leonardo DiCaprio melder sig i koret af toppolitikere og kendte, der frygter for Amazonas' overlevelse

De chokerende billeder af skovbranden har vakt røre over hele verden. Video: Reuters

Jordens lunger brænder.

Verdens største regnskov, Amazonas, står på tredje uge i flammer, mens verdenssamfundet ikke kan blive enige om at sætte alle kræfter ind på at stoppe de massive skovbrande.

Amazonas står for 20 procent af verdens ilt-produktion, og regnskoven, der strækker sig over et område større end Vesteuropa, rummer enorm biodiversitet og et rigt dyreliv.

Afgørende del af klimaet
Alt det er truet på sin eksistens lige nu, og det får nu flere verdensstjerner til at råbe vagt i gevær. Først kaldte den politiske superstjerne Emmanuel Macron flammehavet i Amazonas for en international krise.

Foruden den franske præsident er filmstjernen Leonardo DiCaprio også gået ind i sagen. I en række opslag på sin Instagram-profil skriver han blandt andet.

'Jordens lunger er i flammer. Brasiliens Amazonas er hjem til en million indfødte og tre millioner arter ... Det er verdens største regnskov og en afgørende del af vores løsning på klimaudfordringerne. Amazonas har brug for mere end vores bønner', skriver DiCaprio

#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January.The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com

Vågn op!
Leonardo DiCaprio opfordrer ligeledes sine 34 millioner følgere til at donere penge for at redde regnskoven - og stemme for en ny præsident i Brasilien til fordel for den kontroversielle Jair Bolsonaro.

Specielt Bolsonaro er havnet i søgelyset, fordi han senest har beskyldt interesseorganisationer for at stå bag de godt 76.000 skovbrande, som har udslettet store dele af Amazonas siden januar.

Den kritik bakker stjernesangeren Madonna op i. Hun langer ud efter præsidenten på sin Instagram-profil.

'Flammerne raser, og Amazonas fortsætter med at brænde. Det er ødelæggende for Brasilien... Bolsonaro, venligst ændr din politik, og hjælp ikke kun dit land, men hele planeten ... Vi er nødt til at VÅGNE OP!', skriver hun blandt andet.

Red planeten
Superstjerner som Kris Jenner og den femdobbelte vinder af prisen som verdens bedste fodboldspiller Cristiano Ronaldo beder også verdenssamfundet om at reagere.

Den portugisiske fodboldspiller skriver på Twitter:

'Amazonas producerer mere end 20 procent af verdens ilt, og den har været i brand de sidste tre uger. Det er vores ansvar at redde vores planet', lyder det fra fodboldstjernen.

