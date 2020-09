Ny Trump-bog: Trump håner sorte

2 af 2 USA's tidligere præsident Bill Clinton i Sydafrika i 2012 sammen med den aldrende Nelson Mandela. I ny bog citeres Trump for at sige "fuck Mandela" om den internationalt højt respekterede sydafrikanske leder. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton visits former South African President Nelson Mandela at his home in Qunu in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, in this handout picture taken July 17, 2012. Mandela celebrates his 94th birthday on July 18. REUTERS/Peter Morey/Photographic/Handout (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) IMAGE MAY ONLY BE USED UNTIL 1800 GMT ON JULY 19, 2012.NO SALES.NO ARCHIVES.NO COMMERCIAL USE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. SOUTH AFRICA OUT.NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH AFRICA Foto: Handout/Reuters