0

50 millioner Facebook-brugere hacket: Frygter misbrug

Personer bag hackerangreb brugte funktionen 'view as', hvormed de kunne overtage andres konti

Foto: Jeff Chiu/Ritzau Scanpix
Foto: Jeff Chiu/Ritzau Scanpix

Facebook har registreret en sikkerhedsfejl efter hackere har udnyttet en svaghed. Sikkerhedsbristen har berørt næsten 50 millioner brugere af det sociale medie.

Facebook oplyser, at personerne bag hackerangrebet brugte funktionen 'view as' (se som.red), hvormed de kunne overtage andres konti.

'View as' er en funktion, som tillader Facebookbrugere at se, hvordan deres egen profil tager sig ud for andre.

- Eftersom vi netop har indledt vores efterforskning, har vi endnu ikke fastslået, hvorvidt de berørte konti er blevet misbrugt eller om hackerne har fået adgang til informationer, skriver selskabet.

Du kan læse hele erklæringen fra Guy Rosen, VP Product Management hos Facebook herunder:

Hele erklæringen:

On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 25, our engineering team discovered a security issue affecting almost 50 million accounts. We’re taking this incredibly seriously and wanted to let everyone know what’s happened and the immediate action we’ve taken to protect people’s security.

Our investigation is still in its early stages. But it’s clear that attackers exploited a vulnerability in Facebook’s code that impacted “View As”, a feature that lets people see what their own profile looks like to someone else. This allowed them to steal Facebook access tokens which they could then use to take over people’s accounts. Access tokens are the equivalent of digital keys that keep people logged in to Facebook so they don’t need to re-enter their password every time they use the app.

Here is the action we have already taken. First, we’ve fixed the vulnerability and informed law enforcement.

Second, we have reset the access tokens of the almost 50 million accounts we know were affected to protect their security. We’re also taking the precautionary step of resetting access tokens for another 40 million accounts that have been subject to a “View As” look-up in the last year. As a result, around 90 million people will now have to log back in to Facebook, or any of their apps that use Facebook Login. After they have logged back in, people will get a notification at the top of their News Feed explaining what happened.

Third, we’re temporarily turning off the “View As” feature while we conduct a thorough security review.

This attack exploited the complex interaction of multiple issues in our code. It stemmed from a change we made to our video uploading feature in July 2017, which impacted “View As.” The attackers not only needed to find this vulnerability and use it to get an access token, they then had to pivot from that account to others to steal more tokens.

Since we’ve only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed. We also don’t know who’s behind these attacks or where they’re based. We’re working hard to better understand these details — and we will update this post when we have more information, or if the facts change. In addition, if we find more affected accounts, we will immediately reset their access tokens.

People’s privacy and security is incredibly important, and we’re sorry this happened. It’s why we’ve taken immediate action to secure these accounts and let users know what happened. There’s no need for anyone to change their passwords. But people who are having trouble logging back into Facebook — for example because they’ve forgotten their password — should visit our Help Center. And if anyone wants to take the precautionary action of logging out of Facebook, they should visit the “Security and Login” section in settings. It lists the places people are logged into Facebook with a one-click option to log out of them all.

Kilde: newsroom.fb.com

'Folks privatliv og sikkerhed er ekstremt vigtigt for os, og vi beklager, at dette er sket. Det er derfor, at vi har taget øjeblikkelig handling, så vi kan sikre alle konti og fortælle brugerne, hvad der er sket.

Facebooks aktiekurs faldt tre procent fredag eftermiddag.

Facebook siger, at angrebet også var årsag til, at 90 millioner mennesker blev logget af Facebook og først derefter kunne logge ind igen.

Ekstra Bladet følger sagen.

