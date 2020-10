Anklaget før: Stjerneinstruktør kylet hjem fra festival

Dokumentation: Her er klagen

Incidentally, I would like to inform you one case happened during the EIDF.

Last Men in Aleppo's director, Feras Fayyad came into Seoul on 24th August for his attendance at our festival.

On the day he arrived, Fayyad commited verbal abuses and sexual harrasment to our staff in public spaces.

Then the festival office tried to talk to him, but he refused to acknowledge his behaviour and didn't offer an apology.

Accordingly, his presence at the EIDF 2017 became a threaten against the injured party and against all of our staffs.

Therefore we cancelled his Q&A session and let him leave Korea on 25th of August for Denmark.

Ultimately, we've decide that the EIDF will not act in accordance with the la for this case according to the injured party's will.

In fact, the injured party doesn't want to be found out in public it's identity and furthers details of the case oficially.

However, we would like to demand strongly that you make efforts to prevent the recurrence of this case.

Thank you in advance for your efforts.