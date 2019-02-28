Demetra smører sit menstruationsblod i ansigtet: 'Hvorfor bruger du ikke bare lort?'

26-årig sexcoach fandt ved en impuls på at dele billeder af sig selv smurt ind i sit eget menstruationsblod. Her forklarer hun hvorfor. ADVARSEL: Artiklen indeholder billeder, som nogle kan finde stødende

26-årige Demetra Nyx fik sin første menstruation som 12-årig. Men hun var så flov over det, og følte, at det var så ulækkert, at hun skjulte det.

I de følgende år blev hun ved med at skamme sig over det hver måned, når hun begyndte at bløde, og prøvede gennem flere år at skjule det for sine kærester.

Som 20-årig fik Demetra Nyx sat en spiral op. Men det fortrød hun meget hurtigt.

- Det var virkelig den værste beslutning, jeg kunne tage – min krop hadede den. Det gjorde mine menstruationer så smertefulde og kraftige, at jeg ikke kunne gå ud af sengen de første to dage. Men jeg holdt den ud i et år, fordi jeg troede, at det var det, man skulle, siger Demetra Nyx til Ekstra Bladet.

Blod-billeder på Instagram

Så da den californiske sexcoach en dag kom til at hive sin spiral halvt ud, da hun brugte en menstruationskop og måtte til lægen for at få den fjernet helt, besluttede hun, at den ikke skulle op igen.

Med den beslutning begyndte hendes forhold til sin egen cyklus at ændre sig, og hun følte ikke længere, at hun skulle skamme sig.

Nu taler og skriver 26-årige Demetra Nyx åbent om sin menstruation på de sociale medier.

Til teksterne lægger hun ofte et billede af sig selv smurt ind i, hvad der ifølge hende er hendes eget menstruationsblod.

Smukt at røre ved blod

Idéen til de opsigtsvækkende billeder, der hver gang vækker både harme og glæde på Demetra Nyx' Instagram-side, fik hun ved et tilfælde.

- Det var bare en impuls – jeg var i gang med at lave en artikelserie, der skulle hjælpe kvinder med at tale sammen om deres menstruationscyklus, og så tænkte jeg, at det kunne være sjovt. Vi kan også male med det eller hælde det ned i jorden. Jeg synes, det er smukt at lære at røre ved sit eget blod, siger Demetra Nyx til Ekstra Bladet.

Hver gang, Demetra Nyx deler et billede af sig selv og sit blod, som hun fortæller, at hun 'samler' med sin menstruationskop, får hun mange positive tilbagemeldinger.

- Jeg tror, at kvinder er nået til et punkt, hvor vi virkelig gerne vil være i stand til at elske vores kroppe og tage disse tabuemner op, siger Demetra Nyx.

'Lort er det samme'

Men det er langt fra kun positive kommentarer, der dukker op under den 26-åriges blod-billeder.

- En meget typisk kommentar, jeg får, er 'hvorfor bruger du ikke bare lort i dit ansigt så, det er det samme'. Det fik mig til at skive en hel artikel med detaljer om, hvorfor menstruationsblod er meget anderledes fra lort.

- Jeg har også skullet høre fra venner og familie, at det var 'underligt' og 'ulækkert', og nogle mennesker vil ikke længere snakke med mig på grund af det. Det opfordrer mig til at blive ved med at lægge dem ud (billederne, red.) – hvis ikke det havde den rigtige effekt, ville folk ikke blive så provokeret af det, siger Demetra Nyx.

Hun håber, at hun med sine billeder og sit arbejde som sexcoach vil kunne lære en masse kvinder at udforske og aftabuisere deres kroppe.