0

Demetra smører sit menstruationsblod i ansigtet: 'Hvorfor bruger du ikke bare lort?'

26-årig sexcoach fandt ved en impuls på at dele billeder af sig selv smurt ind i sit eget menstruationsblod. Her forklarer hun hvorfor. ADVARSEL: Artiklen indeholder billeder, som nogle kan finde stødende

Demetra Nyx har flere gange lagt billeder på sin Instagram-side, hvor hun har smurt sit blod ud på sin krop. Foto: Demetra Nyx
Demetra Nyx har flere gange lagt billeder på sin Instagram-side, hvor hun har smurt sit blod ud på sin krop. Foto: Demetra Nyx

26-årige Demetra Nyx fik sin første menstruation som 12-årig. Men hun var så flov over det, og følte, at det var så ulækkert, at hun skjulte det.  

I de følgende år blev hun ved med at skamme sig over det hver måned, når hun begyndte at bløde, og prøvede gennem flere år at skjule det for sine kærester.

Som 20-årig fik Demetra Nyx sat en spiral op. Men det fortrød hun meget hurtigt.

- Det var virkelig den værste beslutning, jeg kunne tage – min krop hadede den. Det gjorde mine menstruationer så smertefulde og kraftige, at jeg ikke kunne gå ud af sengen de første to dage. Men jeg holdt den ud i et år, fordi jeg troede, at det var det, man skulle, siger Demetra Nyx til Ekstra Bladet.

Blod-billeder på Instagram
Så da den californiske sexcoach en dag kom til at hive sin spiral halvt ud, da hun brugte en menstruationskop og måtte til lægen for at få den fjernet helt, besluttede hun, at den ikke skulle op igen.

Med den beslutning begyndte hendes forhold til sin egen cyklus at ændre sig, og hun følte ikke længere, at hun skulle skamme sig.

Nu taler og skriver 26-årige Demetra Nyx åbent om sin menstruation på de sociale medier.

Til teksterne lægger hun ofte et billede af sig selv smurt ind i, hvad der ifølge hende er hendes eget menstruationsblod.

Smukt at røre ved blod
Idéen til de opsigtsvækkende billeder, der hver gang vækker både harme og glæde på Demetra Nyx' Instagram-side, fik hun ved et tilfælde.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

I used to spend my time worrying about what other people thought of me. I used to keep lists as a 12-year-old: what are all the ways in which I could be more attractive? What are all the ways in which I could make that person like me? How could I make my body more acceptable? How could I hide my blood, my skin, my wrinkles, my fat? In my twenties, the focus on my appearance shifted, but the root of where I spent my energy was the same. It was still spent on forming an image that would make other people approve of me. The one with the strongest body. The one that was peaceful and positive. The one who was a good student, the one who was a good teacher, the one who was fun and bubbly but not too loud. The one who could hold all of her emotions and was always working to get rid of her bad feelings. You have it too, don’t you? The one who is a good mom. The one who is a good daughter. The one who eats the healthiest. The one who is a good person. The one who has the most money. It was the same, though. The focus was different but it was still the same. It was still: how could I make sure the people whose opinions I cared about approved of me? And yet. It turns out none of that was ever necessary. I don’t do anything I do now for anyone’s approval. I don’t care about being seen as strong or successful or pretty or important. I also do not care if I am seen as jealous or angry or insecure or hurt or selfish or loud. Because what I have gained on this journey, finally, is the deepest love and total approval of my Self. What if you deeply, truly loved and *approved* of yourself? That is why I post my blood. It is a little to liberate other women and a lot to please my Self. I get so much pleasure from this ritual and I love feeling so free to share it and I love not caring what the reactions will be. That is how I live my whole life, now. If you want to heal in this way. If you want to learn this. SHAMELESS - my 6-week one-on-one coaching program for women is open for registration from now until November 27th. There are 3 spots available. Are you brave enough to claim yours? Message me xx

Et opslag delt af Demetra Nyx (@demetra_nyx) den

- Det var bare en impuls – jeg var i gang med at lave en artikelserie, der skulle hjælpe kvinder med at tale sammen om deres menstruationscyklus, og så tænkte jeg, at det kunne være sjovt. Vi kan også male med det eller hælde det ned i jorden. Jeg synes, det er smukt at lære at røre ved sit eget blod, siger Demetra Nyx til Ekstra Bladet.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

I will do this every month until people are no longer shocked by it. I will do it until little girls stop being taught that the natural functions of their bodies are disgusting and unclean. I will do it until women stop feeling like they can’t have sex on their period because it is gross. I will do it until we stop being embarrassed that we sometimes bleed through our clothing. Through your sheets. The idea isn’t to get everyone to put blood on their face (though - wow - does it make your skin glow!) Rather... if I do something soooo shockingly disgusting and put it out in public... maybe someone somewhere will feel like: “well, if she can do *that*, maybe I don’t have to hate my period after all. Maybe my body isn’t that gross after all.” . Also, it’s fun and I like it . #mybodymychoice #menstruation #witchesofinstagram #blood #witch #fuckyourstandards

Et opslag delt af Demetra Nyx (@demetra_nyx) den

Hver gang, Demetra Nyx deler et billede af sig selv og sit blod, som hun fortæller, at hun 'samler' med sin menstruationskop, får hun mange positive tilbagemeldinger.

- Jeg tror, at kvinder er nået til et punkt, hvor vi virkelig gerne vil være i stand til at elske vores kroppe og tage disse tabuemner op, siger Demetra Nyx.

'Lort er det samme'
Men det er langt fra kun positive kommentarer, der dukker op under den 26-åriges blod-billeder.

- En meget typisk kommentar, jeg får, er 'hvorfor bruger du ikke bare lort i dit ansigt så, det er det samme'. Det fik mig til at skive en hel artikel med detaljer om, hvorfor menstruationsblod er meget anderledes fra lort.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

My blood came today. Eighteen days late. I did not think I was pregnant. My body said: relax. Maybe it was a combination of sickness and antibiotics and herbs and late ovulation. Maybe it was that my body wanted to bleed with the full moon instead. For a year I have bled exactly with the new moon. They say that means nurturance. I wonder if it is a coincidence that I will bleed with the full moon just as I am beginning to create my business, this entire year’s worth of culmination, seven year’s worth of wisdom into one thing. Full moon is creativity, power. Today I sat on the ground and bled into the earth. In a dark red, velvet skirt. The clouds, the forest blowing wildly around me. It is this connection with nature that I know to be true most deeply. That the trees have me. That we are of each other. I MISSED bleeding. I didn’t realize how accustomed I had become to my cycle, to knowing my moods and my rhythms, until I was thrown off. My body was deeply missing this feeling of dreamy connectedness, this time of retreat. It was weird not to have it. My blood is magic. It is worth being celebrated. The wisdom of our wombs was taken from womxn a long time ago. I’ve taken mine back. Five years ago in the fall I was throwing up black. The trees did this same thing except it was raining. Today it felt like the completion of a cycle. I don’t know what that means yet, exactly; but it means something. Today I wonder how you connect to the inner part of you that knows. That knows you’re meant for more, to feel more, to be more, that this isn’t all there is for you. I have followed that part of me always and that has made all the difference.

Et opslag delt af Demetra Nyx (@demetra_nyx) den

- Jeg har også skullet høre fra venner og familie, at det var 'underligt' og 'ulækkert', og nogle mennesker vil ikke længere snakke med mig på grund af det. Det opfordrer mig til at blive ved med at lægge dem ud (billederne, red.) – hvis ikke det havde den rigtige effekt, ville folk ikke blive så provokeret af det, siger Demetra Nyx.

Hun håber, at hun med sine billeder og sit arbejde som sexcoach vil kunne lære en masse kvinder at udforske og aftabuisere deres kroppe.

26 kommentarer
Log ind
Vis kommentarer
Til forsiden

Skærm

Seneste i Nyheder
Mest læste i Nyheder
Samfund
Demetra smører sit menstruationsblod i ansigtet: 'Hvorfor bruger du ikke bare lort?'
Intl. kendte
Beverly-stjerne indlagt
Samfund
Bone's direktør i flæsket på kunde: - Helt væk!
112
Voldsomt uheld: To stukket af
Politik
Brittas værdier beslaglagt: Mindst seks millioner værd
Samfund
Bone's direktør i flæsket på kunde: - Helt væk!
Samfund
Ups! Chauffør lægger sig ud med den forkerte cyklist
INTL. MusikNYT
Rockpioner fra The Who er død
Dansk politik
I kødet på Sass: Møder vigtigere end tv
Film, tv & radio
Åbner op om sin seksualitet
Samfund
Topveganer begyndte at spise kød: Nu går hans følgere amok
Samfund
Topveganer begyndte at spise kød: Nu går hans følgere amok
Politik
Endnu et ungdomsparti ramt af overgrebsanklager
Intl. kendte
Skuespiller død: Blev 44 år
Samfund
Aftale på plads: Her skal ny vindmøllepark ligge
112
Tysker havareret i Nordjylland: Troede han var nær Kiel
Samfund
Sådan handler taxa-konge med tilladelser
DBU Pokalen
SLUT: Brøndby slap med skrækken
Dansk politik
Ældre Sagen: - Tak til Ekstra Bladet
Premier League
Premier League-træner fyret
BREAKING NEWS
Politiker klager over Lykketoft: - Han sagde 'jeg slår jer ihjel'
Anden sport
Opfordrede vestegns-fans til selvtægt: - Her bor FCK-fan
Krig & katastrofer
Voldsom kritik: - Det kan ikke retfærdiggøres
Formel 1
Kæmpecrash, rekord og nyt Haas-brok
Samfund
Fem myter om mæslinger
DBU Pokalen
GIGANT-fejl af dommeren
Videnskab & teknik
Ekstrem-scenariet: Sådan kunne temperaturen stige med 14 grader
Dansk politik
I kødet på Sass: Møder vigtigere end tv
Dansk politik
Danmark sender militært bidrag til Sahel i Afrika
Politik
Brittas værdier beslaglagt: Mindst seks millioner værd
Dansk politik
Knaldet for narkokørsel: Scorer lobbyist-job
Sundhed
Eksperterne afslører: Løbe-fælder du IKKE skal falde i
Krig & katastrofer
Bekræfter tilfangetagelse af nedskudt pilot
Superligaen
To kontroversielle Superliga-domme lavet helt om
Samfund
Her kigger dansk isbjørne-unge ud
Danske kendte
Lotte Reimar scorer FCK-legende
Samfund
Danbolig dropper 15 butikker
AGF
AGF'er skifter til udlandet
Samfund
Den vilde ulvejagt
Samfund
Ups! Chauffør lægger sig ud med den forkerte cyklist
Hent flere
Forsiden lige nu
Plus anbefaler
Badminton
Bryder med makker efter 15 år - og rejser væk fra kæresten
Krimi
Vild med slave-sex: Se hans ydmygende sms'er til sårbar klient
INTL. MusikNYT
Musikgigant er død
Krop og træning
Sådan taber du et kilo rent fedt om ugen
112
Voldsomt uheld: To stukket af
Kendte
Se billederne: 'Paradise'-skønhed smider ALT
Film, tv & radio
Seerne flygter: Nu laver DR stor ændring
Kendte
Tjente kassen på 'Nede Mette': Jeg brugte rigtig, rigtig mange penge
DBU Pokalen
GIGANT-fejl af dommeren
Tæt på
Ups! TV2-strategi slår fejl: Seerne flygter
Intl. kendte
Beverly-stjerne indlagt
Kendte
Fra Jehovas Vidne til Side 9: For fræk til familien
Samfund
Bone's direktør i flæsket på kunde: - Helt væk!
Kendte
MEGA-galleri: Se de nye 'Paradise'-skønheder folde sig ud
Sundhed
Eksperterne afslører: Løbe-fælder du IKKE skal falde i
Tips og guides
Her er syv alvorlige sygdomme din mund kan afsløre
Samfund
Demetra smører sit menstruationsblod i ansigtet: 'Hvorfor bruger du ikke bare lort?'
Tips og guides
Her er syv alvorlige sygdomme din mund kan afsløre
Anden sport
Opfordrede vestegns-fans til selvtægt: - Her bor FCK-fan
Sport og Spil
Zorniger tabte omklædningsrummet
INTL. MusikNYT
Rockpioner fra The Who er død
Krop og træning
Kløende hovedbund kan give permanent hårtab: Kuren er ganske enkel
AGF
AGF'er skifter til udlandet
Sex og samliv
Sexkuren: Sådan knaldede Lars 25 kilo væk
Dansk politik
I kødet på Sass: Møder vigtigere end tv
Kendte
'Danmarks lækreste spasser' helt privat
Krimi
Vild med slave-sex: Se hans ydmygende sms'er til sårbar klient
Politik
Mail afslører Riskærs fidus: Lovede skattekroner til pengemænd
Samfund
Topveganer begyndte at spise kød: Nu går hans følgere amok
Sport og Spil
Agent-konen spiller hasard med hans karriere
Film, tv & radio
Åbner op om sin seksualitet
Tech
Her er de hemmelige Netflix-koder til alt det hede indhold
Politik
Brittas værdier beslaglagt: Mindst seks millioner værd
Krop og træning
Har du også 6 kg gammel afføring i tarmen? Sådan kommer du af med det
Premier League
Premier League-træner fyret
Plus
Skjult sygdom: Hver fjerde dansker har hul i hjertet
Krimi
Far kom ikke til sin datters begravelse: Fundet dræbt med nål
Kendte
Kim Larsens søn om den sidste tid: Endelig var dødskampen slut
Sex og samliv
Til morgen-sex i Københavns største swingerklub
Tips og guides
Historisk mange penge samler støv i banken: Sådan får du mest ud af din opsparing
Hent flere
Ved du noget? Tip Ekstra Bladet  -  E-mail 1224@eb.dk SMS til 1224 Tlf: 33111313
Har du en mening om Ekstra Bladet? Kom med i vores panel og del din mening med os
Rådhuspladsen 37
1785 København V
 Telefon: 33111313
Fax: 33141000
Abonnement
Køb abonnement Kundeservice Ekstra Bladet+ FAQ E-avis
Kontakt
Skriv til redaktionen Skriv læserbrev Send pressemeddelelse Skriv til webmaster Klag over Ekstra Bladet
Annoncer
Online-annoncering Print-annoncering Tast-selv-annoncer Massage annoncer
Info
Om Ekstra Bladet Ophavsret Persondata politik
CVR nr. 26 93 36 76
Nyhedsredaktør:Kim Vangkilde
Ansv. chefredaktør:Poul Madsen
Udgiver:JP/Politikens Hus A/S