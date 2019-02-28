Demetra smører sit menstruationsblod i ansigtet: 'Hvorfor bruger du ikke bare lort?'

26-årige Demetra Nyx fik sin første menstruation som 12-årig. Men hun var så flov over det, og følte, at det var så ulækkert, at hun skjulte det.
I de følgende år blev hun ved med at skamme sig over det hver måned, når hun begyndte at bløde, og prøvede gennem flere år at skjule det for sine kærester.
I used to hate men, now I love them. Here's what changed. 3 years ago, I really hated men. Like, all men. I was attracted to romantic partners, but I felt sort of like I was in competition with them — trying to get them to like me, trying to be the one who cared less. My best friend was reading this book called “The Queen’s Code.” And she was going on and on about how much it was changing her life, how she adored men now. I told her I couldn’t even count on one hand the amount of men in the world I actually admired or respected. (link to rest of the piece in bio)
Som 20-årig fik Demetra Nyx sat en spiral op. Men det fortrød hun meget hurtigt.
- Det var virkelig den værste beslutning, jeg kunne tage – min krop hadede den. Det gjorde mine menstruationer så smertefulde og kraftige, at jeg ikke kunne gå ud af sengen de første to dage. Men jeg holdt den ud i et år, fordi jeg troede, at det var det, man skulle, siger Demetra Nyx til Ekstra Bladet.
Blod-billeder på Instagram
Så da den californiske sexcoach en dag kom til at hive sin spiral halvt ud, da hun brugte en menstruationskop og måtte til lægen for at få den fjernet helt, besluttede hun, at den ikke skulle op igen.
Med den beslutning begyndte hendes forhold til sin egen cyklus at ændre sig, og hun følte ikke længere, at hun skulle skamme sig.
Nu taler og skriver 26-årige Demetra Nyx åbent om sin menstruation på de sociale medier.
Til teksterne lægger hun ofte et billede af sig selv smurt ind i, hvad der ifølge hende er hendes eget menstruationsblod.
Smukt at røre ved blod
Idéen til de opsigtsvækkende billeder, der hver gang vækker både harme og glæde på Demetra Nyx' Instagram-side, fik hun ved et tilfælde.
I used to spend my time worrying about what other people thought of me. I used to keep lists as a 12-year-old: what are all the ways in which I could be more attractive? What are all the ways in which I could make that person like me? How could I make my body more acceptable? How could I hide my blood, my skin, my wrinkles, my fat? In my twenties, the focus on my appearance shifted, but the root of where I spent my energy was the same. It was still spent on forming an image that would make other people approve of me. The one with the strongest body. The one that was peaceful and positive. The one who was a good student, the one who was a good teacher, the one who was fun and bubbly but not too loud. The one who could hold all of her emotions and was always working to get rid of her bad feelings. You have it too, don’t you? The one who is a good mom. The one who is a good daughter. The one who eats the healthiest. The one who is a good person. The one who has the most money. It was the same, though. The focus was different but it was still the same. It was still: how could I make sure the people whose opinions I cared about approved of me? And yet. It turns out none of that was ever necessary. I don’t do anything I do now for anyone’s approval. I don’t care about being seen as strong or successful or pretty or important. I also do not care if I am seen as jealous or angry or insecure or hurt or selfish or loud. Because what I have gained on this journey, finally, is the deepest love and total approval of my Self. What if you deeply, truly loved and *approved* of yourself? That is why I post my blood. It is a little to liberate other women and a lot to please my Self. I get so much pleasure from this ritual and I love feeling so free to share it and I love not caring what the reactions will be. That is how I live my whole life, now. If you want to heal in this way. If you want to learn this. SHAMELESS - my 6-week one-on-one coaching program for women is open for registration from now until November 27th. There are 3 spots available. Are you brave enough to claim yours? Message me xx
- Det var bare en impuls – jeg var i gang med at lave en artikelserie, der skulle hjælpe kvinder med at tale sammen om deres menstruationscyklus, og så tænkte jeg, at det kunne være sjovt. Vi kan også male med det eller hælde det ned i jorden. Jeg synes, det er smukt at lære at røre ved sit eget blod, siger Demetra Nyx til Ekstra Bladet.
I will do this every month until people are no longer shocked by it. I will do it until little girls stop being taught that the natural functions of their bodies are disgusting and unclean. I will do it until women stop feeling like they can’t have sex on their period because it is gross. I will do it until we stop being embarrassed that we sometimes bleed through our clothing. Through your sheets. The idea isn’t to get everyone to put blood on their face (though - wow - does it make your skin glow!) Rather... if I do something soooo shockingly disgusting and put it out in public... maybe someone somewhere will feel like: “well, if she can do *that*, maybe I don’t have to hate my period after all. Maybe my body isn’t that gross after all.” . Also, it’s fun and I like it . #mybodymychoice #menstruation #witchesofinstagram #blood #witch #fuckyourstandards
Hver gang, Demetra Nyx deler et billede af sig selv og sit blod, som hun fortæller, at hun 'samler' med sin menstruationskop, får hun mange positive tilbagemeldinger.
Just a reminder that some days are so painful that all you do is cry and lie in bed but then some days you can cover yourself in blood and dance around the house and are about to launch your podcast and have moved to Southern California where it almost never rains and are making thousands of dollars talking to people about topics that freak most of humanity out and LIFE IS SO GREAT! (That is my reminder to myself. My reminder to you is that you can be whoever you want. And the people who love you will find you always. And the people who don’t will leave. And you can say bye forever because it is way more fun being true to yourself!!!)
- Jeg tror, at kvinder er nået til et punkt, hvor vi virkelig gerne vil være i stand til at elske vores kroppe og tage disse tabuemner op, siger Demetra Nyx.
'Lort er det samme'
Men det er langt fra kun positive kommentarer, der dukker op under den 26-åriges blod-billeder.
- En meget typisk kommentar, jeg får, er 'hvorfor bruger du ikke bare lort i dit ansigt så, det er det samme'. Det fik mig til at skive en hel artikel med detaljer om, hvorfor menstruationsblod er meget anderledes fra lort.
My blood came today. Eighteen days late. I did not think I was pregnant. My body said: relax. Maybe it was a combination of sickness and antibiotics and herbs and late ovulation. Maybe it was that my body wanted to bleed with the full moon instead. For a year I have bled exactly with the new moon. They say that means nurturance. I wonder if it is a coincidence that I will bleed with the full moon just as I am beginning to create my business, this entire year’s worth of culmination, seven year’s worth of wisdom into one thing. Full moon is creativity, power. Today I sat on the ground and bled into the earth. In a dark red, velvet skirt. The clouds, the forest blowing wildly around me. It is this connection with nature that I know to be true most deeply. That the trees have me. That we are of each other. I MISSED bleeding. I didn’t realize how accustomed I had become to my cycle, to knowing my moods and my rhythms, until I was thrown off. My body was deeply missing this feeling of dreamy connectedness, this time of retreat. It was weird not to have it. My blood is magic. It is worth being celebrated. The wisdom of our wombs was taken from womxn a long time ago. I’ve taken mine back. Five years ago in the fall I was throwing up black. The trees did this same thing except it was raining. Today it felt like the completion of a cycle. I don’t know what that means yet, exactly; but it means something. Today I wonder how you connect to the inner part of you that knows. That knows you’re meant for more, to feel more, to be more, that this isn’t all there is for you. I have followed that part of me always and that has made all the difference.
- Jeg har også skullet høre fra venner og familie, at det var 'underligt' og 'ulækkert', og nogle mennesker vil ikke længere snakke med mig på grund af det. Det opfordrer mig til at blive ved med at lægge dem ud (billederne, red.) – hvis ikke det havde den rigtige effekt, ville folk ikke blive så provokeret af det, siger Demetra Nyx.
You are a jungle-child. Your body is meant to writhe in pleasure. Your body is meant to howl. Your body is meant to be covered in blood. Your freedom of expression has been Stolen from you. The witches are back. The witches are back. If you’re someone who gets a period... that’s beautiful. If you’re someone who supports your partner during their period... that’s beautiful. . If you think this is gross, why? . If you have a period and hate it, can you love it? Why not? (I’d love to work with you on this). . And if you’re one of the women in my inbox, sending me random photos of you doing this same thing... you’re extra beautiful. I love you. Send me more. xoxoxo
Hun håber, at hun med sine billeder og sit arbejde som sexcoach vil kunne lære en masse kvinder at udforske og aftabuisere deres kroppe.
