0

Derfor viser kvinder lige nu behårede ben og armhuler på nettet

21-årige Laura startede kampagnen, som nu breder sig som en steppebrand på de sociale medier

Kvinder over hele verden er begyndt at dele billeder af deres kropsbehåring under hashtagget #januhairy. Modelfoto: Shutterstock
Behåring på kvindekroppe bliver ofte betragtet som et tabu, men det skal der laves om på.

Det mener 21-årige britiske Laura Jackson, der studerer drama ved Exeter University.

Derfor har hun startet kampagnen 'januhairy', der er en slags kvindeligt modsvar på 'movember', og som opfordrer kvinder til at 'elske og acceptere' deres naturlige kropsbehåring.

Det skriver blandt andre BBC.

Den unge brite fortæller, at hun fik idéen til kampagnen efter at have ladet sine egne hår gro i forbindelse med en optræden.

Med kampagnen ønsker hun at samle penge ind, som skal gå til organisationen Body Gossip, der arbejder for at fremme kropspositivisme og 'gøre alle kroppe i stand til at være den bedste version af sig selv'.

Foto: Janus Engel/Polfoto Meninger Lotte Reimar: Er du klar til et blowjob, Morten Løkkegaard!

- Vi bør kunne føle, at vi har valget og ikke blive dømt. Vi bør føle, at vi både kan være behårede og barberede, siger Laura Jackson til ITV.

Folk forstod det ikke
Hun fortæller, at hun har fået 'fantastisk respons' fra kvinder over hele verden, som nu også har lagt behårede billeder på de sociale medier.

På Instagram-siden janu_hairy, som er oprettet til kampagnen, lagde hun i sidste uge et billede op af sig selv, hvor hun beskriver sine tanker om behåringen.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

Hi I’m Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about... I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It’s a start at least . . . I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me “Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?” . . . why should we be called lazy if we don’t want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others. This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month. Lets get hairy #januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpowe

Et opslag delt af Januhairy (@janu_hairy) den

'Efter et par uger, hvor jeg lige skulle vænne mig til det, begyndte jeg at kunne lide mit naturlige hår. Jeg begyndte også at kunne lide ikke at skulle barbere mig’, skriver den unge kvinde, og fortsætter:

'Selvom jeg følte mig frigjort og mere selvsikker, var der flere mennesker omkring mig, der ikke forstod, hvorfor jeg ikke barberede mig'.

Til ITV fortæller hun, at hun blev temmelig overrasket over de negative reaktioner. Særligt dem, som kom fra hendes familie og venner.

- Men i stedet for at blive vred hjalp jeg dem til at forstå det, og det handler egentlig om at gøre hinanden stærkere, siger Laura Jackson.

Se nogle af de mange kvinders 'januhairy'-bidrag på Instagram herunder.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

Um grupo de mulheres decidiu usar o Facebook como ferramenta para combater a imposição cultural relacionada à depilação impecável dos pelos nas axilas e das pernas, promovido em editoriais de moda e propagandas. O objetivo da campanha é promover a auto aceitação feminina. Lançada em janeiro e intitulada de Januhairy (“Janeiro Peludo”), a ação nascida na Inglaterra confronta os padrões de beleza, e já conquistou mulheres dos EUA, Canadá, Alemanha, Rússia e Espanha. “Algumas de nós não gosta (de estar depiladas), outras gostam. Mas continuamos femininas, higiênicas e bonitas, não importa se estamos peludas ou depiladas”, publicou a fundadora do grupo Laura Jackson. Saiba mais em LEIAJA.COM/NOTICIAS Reprodução/Facebook/Januhairy #pelos #cabelos #padrao #januhairy #TánoLeiaJá

Et opslag delt af LeiaJá (@leiaja) den

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

#pithairdontcare #januhairy

Et opslag delt af jen e (@jennne) den

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

#repost Image by @pelyagudo Too much time is spent on teaching girls to worry about what the world thinks of them. All around the world there are magazines, books, films, celebrities, adverts etc, etc...Constantly reminding women how to look, what to do and who to be. All to bring more pleasure and acceptance to the eyes of society. These influences remind us that we can never be satisfied; they depict and create our flaws and insecurities, when the real flaw of ours is how we don’t love our naked and un-pampered selves, for just the way they are. Januhairy, is a project to help women feel they are in a safe space to be able to challenge the embedded norms of shaving. It's an experiment for people taking part, and the people viewing the process. The sponsorship money goes to Body Gossip’s education program, aiming to change young minds and their views on their bodies. If you would like to get involved, the sign-up form is in the bio#januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalhealthrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpower #selflove #feminine

Et opslag delt af Januhairy (@janu_hairy) den

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

more #januhairy

Et opslag delt af eiha sleepyhead ☆ (@sleepyeiha) den

