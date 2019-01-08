Derfor viser kvinder lige nu behårede ben og armhuler på nettet

Behåring på kvindekroppe bliver ofte betragtet som et tabu, men det skal der laves om på.

Det mener 21-årige britiske Laura Jackson, der studerer drama ved Exeter University.

Derfor har hun startet kampagnen 'januhairy', der er en slags kvindeligt modsvar på 'movember', og som opfordrer kvinder til at 'elske og acceptere' deres naturlige kropsbehåring.

Det skriver blandt andre BBC.

Den unge brite fortæller, at hun fik idéen til kampagnen efter at have ladet sine egne hår gro i forbindelse med en optræden.

Med kampagnen ønsker hun at samle penge ind, som skal gå til organisationen Body Gossip, der arbejder for at fremme kropspositivisme og 'gøre alle kroppe i stand til at være den bedste version af sig selv'.

- Vi bør kunne føle, at vi har valget og ikke blive dømt. Vi bør føle, at vi både kan være behårede og barberede, siger Laura Jackson til ITV.

Folk forstod det ikke

Hun fortæller, at hun har fået 'fantastisk respons' fra kvinder over hele verden, som nu også har lagt behårede billeder på de sociale medier.

På Instagram-siden janu_hairy, som er oprettet til kampagnen, lagde hun i sidste uge et billede op af sig selv, hvor hun beskriver sine tanker om behåringen.

'Efter et par uger, hvor jeg lige skulle vænne mig til det, begyndte jeg at kunne lide mit naturlige hår. Jeg begyndte også at kunne lide ikke at skulle barbere mig’, skriver den unge kvinde, og fortsætter:

'Selvom jeg følte mig frigjort og mere selvsikker, var der flere mennesker omkring mig, der ikke forstod, hvorfor jeg ikke barberede mig'.

Til ITV fortæller hun, at hun blev temmelig overrasket over de negative reaktioner. Særligt dem, som kom fra hendes familie og venner.

- Men i stedet for at blive vred hjalp jeg dem til at forstå det, og det handler egentlig om at gøre hinanden stærkere, siger Laura Jackson.

