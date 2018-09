'Domino’s' lovede 'gratis pizza resten af livet' - nu har de fortrudt

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

Domino’s in Russia offered people free pizza for LIFE if they tattooed their logo on themselves. Then so many people did it, they had to shut down the offer after just 5 days. The promotion was supposed to last 2 months, but Domino’s bailed, promising instead only to offer pizzas to the first 350 people who shared their ink on social media. It would suck to be the 351ist – dasvidaniya