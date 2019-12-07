0

Fjernede 'perfekte' bryster: Nu har hun det godt igen

26-årige Emma fortæller ærligt om sine oplevelser med bryst-operation

Emma fik lavet de 'perfekte' bryster for tre år siden. Men nu har hun fået fjernet dem igen. Hun kan bedre lide at være sig selv. (Foto: Privatfoto)
Emma fik lavet de 'perfekte' bryster for tre år siden. Men nu har hun fået fjernet dem igen. Hun kan bedre lide at være sig selv. (Foto: Privatfoto)

I 2013 var den i dag 26-årige Emma Carey fra Australien udsat for en alvorlig faldskærmsulykke, hvor hun blev hårdt såret.

I forbindelse med ulykken fik Emma langvarige skader og havde blandt andet problemer med at gå.

Med sin delvist ødelagte krop besluttede Emma sig derfor for at få en plastik-operation, der gav hende perfekte bryster. Det skete som en slags plaster på såret.

Men nu her et par år efter har Emma for nylig fået fjernet sine 'perfekte' bryster igen.

Og det har gjort hende glad igen. For første gang i lang tid føler hun, at hun er sig selv igen.

Det skriver flere medier heriblandt det australske medie news.com.au

Emma Carey har også lagt et opslag ud på Instagram, hvor hun forklarer sin historie:

'Jeg forstod aldrig rigtigt, hvorfor jeg gjorde det. Men da jeg vågnede op efter at have fået fjernet implantaterne i mine bryster, græd jeg foran min mor og min kæreste og sagde: - Alle dele af min krop var ødelagt. Og jeg ønskede bare, at noget på min krop skulle være perfekt. Så jeg tror selv, at jeg traf beslutningen for at reparere mig selv', skriver Emma på Instagram.

Artiklen fortsætter under billedet

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

Dear anyone who has ever considered altering their body, I understand how it feels to be there and wonder ‘what if’? I know there’s so many things we add to our pros list when we’re weighing up the possibility. For some people it might be the allure of confidence, of femininity, of ‘fixing’ something that changed after you grew a human. Or maybe it’s to fit better in clothes, to appear more attractive for a partner. Or maybe it’s something you just want to do for you. For me, it was none of those things. It was at a time when my body was going through a major transition. My days were filled with doctors appointments, surgeries and rehab. I felt like my body wasn’t my own anymore. I never really understood why exactly I did it, but when I woke up from having them removed I was crying to my mum and boyfriend saying ‘every part of me was broken, I just wanted one part to be perfect’. So I guess for me it was the idea that I could fix myself. Here’s the thing though. Did having ‘perfect’ boobs make me happier? No. Did it heal any of my physical problems? No. Did it heal any of my emotional ones? No. Changing my body did not in any way change the person I am. Read that sentence again. I would look in the mirror and not recognise myself. I didn’t resonate with the reflection of me that wasn’t as nature intended. I didn’t empathise with the girl who altered the body she had so much love and respect for. As soon as I had them removed, I felt an overwhelming sense of being home. I felt like myself again and I didn’t even realise how much I had missed her until I had her back. As someone who has experienced paralysis, who has looked death in the face and survived, who still ignored the lesson and went on to alter her body anyway… I want to pass on something I’ve learnt. The way our bodies look from the outside is undoubtedly insignificant in the scheme of being human. It isn’t the magic answer. If you’re looking for something more, I can guarantee that the answer is somewhere inside of you, not on the outside. There’s so much more to life than the shell we experience it though. Love, a girl who changed her body and wished she knew then what she knows now x

Et opslag delt af EMMA CAREY (@em_carey) den

Men Emma forklarer også, at de 'perfekte' bryster havde den helt modsatte virkning i forhold til, hvad hun havde forventet.

'Det gjorde mig ikke mere lykkelig, fortæller Emma og tilføjer, at de 'perfekte' bryster hverken løste hendes fysiske eller emotionelle problemer.

Den 26-årige Emma forklarer, at hun ikke kunne kende sig selv, når hun så sig selv i spejlet, efter at hun havde fået foretaget brystoperationen. Og det fik hende til at føle sig dårlig tilpas.

Men da Emma for nogle måneder siden fjernede brystimplantaterne følte hun sig straks bedre.

'Jeg følte mig som mig selv igen. Jeg indså ikke, hvor meget jeg havde savnet at være mig selv, før jeg fik mig selv tilbage', skriver Emma på Instagram.

Artiklen fortsætter under billedet

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

A few months ago I had surgery to remove my breast implants. I’ll speak way more in depth about why I got them, but for now I wanted to focus on why I got them out. From the moment I put them in my health changed dramatically. So many random symptoms kept popping up but it wasn’t until hindsight that I could form the clear connection. I gained so much weight within a month, I had psoriasis all over my face, I was tired ALL THE TIME, my memory was absolutely shocking, my hair was falling out rapidly, I had pericarditis (swelling of the heart) multiple times... the list goes on. Our bodies are so good to us. They are constantly just trying to keep us healthy, so it makes sense that when we put a foreign object into ourselves, our body is going to do everything it can to fight it off and keep us safe. My body was working overtime trying to protect me from the extremely toxic implants laying right on top of my vital organs. I’m a firm believer in ‘you do you’ so I wouldn’t say I’m against plastic surgery, but it’s SO important to be able to make an informed decision. 3 years ago when I had my surgery, I had never even heard of breast implant illness and the surgeon didn’t give any warnings so I assumed they were safe. Now the implants I had are recalled because they have since been linked to cancer. There is a lawsuit against breast implants because they are making people so sick and thousands of people are getting them out. It’s wild that doctors (people we trust to keep us safe) don’t at least warn us of the risks. That’s why I’m speaking about it now. The more known this is, the more people can research before they make any decisions about their body. It breaks my heart that I did this to myself. Someone who loves and appreciates their body more than anything, someone who was never ever self conscious about having small boobs, someone who doesn’t even bloody wear makeup because they love being natural. But I’ve lived and I’ve learned and I can’t change the past. Now all I want is to save other people from the pain, debilitation and huge costs that I went through. Nothing is worth more than our health and it’s crazy that we can sometimes forget that. #BII

Et opslag delt af EMMA CAREY (@em_carey) den

På Instagram forklarer Emma også, at nye bryster ikke er den magiske løsning på kvinders problemer.

'Hvis du leder efter noget mere, så kan jeg forsikre dig om, at at svaret findes inde i dig selv og ikke uden på din krop', siger Emma.

Før sin faldskærmsulykke var Emma en aktiv sportspige, der løbetrænede og dyrkede meget sport. Hun dyrker stadig meget sport, selv om hun også i perioder er bundet til en kørestol.

9 kommentarer
Log ind
Vis kommentarer
Seneste i Nyheder
Mest læste i Nyheder
Dansk politik
Mette Frederiksen strammer grebet om magten
Samfund
Anus-solbad går viralt: Eksperter med nedslående melding
Videnskab & teknik
Muteret? Kinesisk baby-eksperiment slog formentlig fejl
Samfund
Krondyr død på vildsvinehegnet: - Det er et grimt syn
Samfund
Fjernede 'perfekte' bryster: Nu har hun det godt igen
Samfund
Radiovært chokeret
Politik
Netanyahu vil have direkte valg om premierministerposten
Boksning
LIVE: Årets brag - nu flyder blodet
Samfund
DMI advarer om oversvømmelser
Julehjælp
Mor døde en måned før jul: Alligevel blev det en god aften
Samfund
Radiovært chokeret
Samfund
Fjernede 'perfekte' bryster: Nu har hun det godt igen
Samfund
Anus-solbad går viralt: Eksperter med nedslående melding
Tennis
Direktør fejrer Carolines karrierestop: - Bittersødt
Megafonen
Har du livskrise? Spis fredagsslik!
Premier League
Dribler 80 meter: Vanvittig scoring!
Samfund
Iran udveksler spiondømt fange med USA
Samfund
DMI advarer om oversvømmelser
Samfund
Nordkorea afviser at tale om atomnedrustning med USA
112
Betjent skød sig selv i hånden
Samfund
Krondyr død på vildsvinehegnet: - Det er et grimt syn
Danske kendte
Dansk håb vinder ikke
Samfund
Flere børn dræbt af tøndebomber i Syrien
Tennis
Laudrup hylder Caroline: - Verden vil huske hende
Samfund
Ngo'er: Olieselskaber er storsponsorer ved klimamøde
Dansk politik
Mette Frederiksen strammer grebet om magten
Samfund
Drone angreb shiamuslimen Muqtada al-Sadrs hus i Irak
Film, tv & radio
Efter 'Forsidefruer'-drama: Nyt job til Amalie
Samfund
Vildt vejrskifte på vej
Premier League
Chok i Manchester: Snubler igen
Dansk politik
Hoteldirektør om DF-fusk: De har misbrugt vores navn
Samfund
Verdensberømt vandfald er løbet tør
Samfund
Verdensberømt vandfald er løbet tør
Film, tv & radio
Dansk tv-kendis under kniven: VILD forvandling
Samfund
Veninder gennem 78 år flytter på plejehjem sammen
Danske kendte
'Tinka' klar til at droppe ud af gymnasiet
Samfund
Torskens tid er inde
112
Kommunal direktør død efter ulykke
Dansk politik
Minister udskyder rejser til Grønland på grund af svindelsag
Biler
Har du tanket din bil her? Så skal du ikke køre videre
Hent flere
Forsiden lige nu
Plus anbefaler
Film, tv & radio
Dansk tv-kendis under kniven: VILD forvandling
Krimi
Politiet havde hemmelig overvågning i bandebil
TV
Ny tv-serie afslører verdens vildeste morder
Krimi
Ledende LTF-medlem jages for skuddrab
Julehjælp
Mor døde en måned før jul: Alligevel blev det en god aften
Kendte
Se billederne: Rosendahls vilde fortid
Samfund
Anus-solbad går viralt: Eksperter med nedslående melding
Politik
Løkkes håndværkertilbud: Sælger villa med masser K3’ere
Brøndby
Ny triumf: - Stort øjeblik
Kendte
De ALLER-sidste billeder: Larsen, Turèll, Dirch og Hendrix
Samfund
Fjernede 'perfekte' bryster: Nu har hun det godt igen
Sex og samliv
Heftige billeder: Til skumfest i swinger-klubben
Samfund
Radiovært chokeret
Kendte
Snydt for Smukfest-billet? Fortvivl ej! Her er dine muligheder
Dansk politik
Mette Frederiksen strammer grebet om magten
Krop og træning
Tidligere stofmisbruger i vild forvandling: Har fået drømmekrop
Tennis
Direktør fejrer Carolines karrierestop: - Bittersødt
Krop og træning
Luft i maven: Tegnene på at noget er helt galt
112
Betjent skød sig selv i hånden
Kendte
Stripper-Stines nye liv: Enlig mor i Nakskov
Film, tv & radio
Efter 'Forsidefruer'-drama: Nyt job til Amalie
Sport og Spil
Brøndby-fans i krig: Derfor tog de hævn
Tennis
Laudrup hylder Caroline: - Verden vil huske hende
Kendte
Stina Maria: Sådan knalder I i badet
Krimi
Digitale beviser: Smart-ure afslører drabsmænd
Kendte
Erik Clausen tjener kassen
112
Politiet i stor indsats
Krimi
Ondt blod i rockertrio: Derfor jages han for drab
E-Sport
LIVE: Danske stjerner kæmper for finale
Krop og træning
Christian: Sådan tabte jeg 70 kilo
Samfund
Krondyr død på vildsvinehegnet: - Det er et grimt syn
Krop og træning
Fire inspirerende fortællinger: Sådan raslede kiloene af dem
Sex og samliv
Perfekt til quickies: Seks frække stillinger
Vagthund
Nybolig-mægler taber sag: 'Jeg er dybt rystet'
Danske kendte
- Danskere er lidt frække
Krimi
HA'er jages: Eksrocker blev myrdet på gaden
Sport og Spil
KÆMPE galleri: 17 Sportsstjerner uden tøj
Kendte
Stina Maria: Sådan kommer I i gang med swinger-livet
Premier League
Dribler 80 meter: Vanvittig scoring!
BREAKING NEWS
Kæmpe tabu brudt: Frimurernes ritualer afsløret
Hent flere
Ved du noget? Tip Ekstra Bladet  -  E-mail 1224@eb.dk SMS til 1224 Tlf: 33111313
Rådhuspladsen 37
1785 København V
 Telefon: 33111313
Abonnement
Køb abonnement Kundeservice Ekstra Bladet+ FAQ E-avis
Kontakt
Skriv til redaktionen Skriv læserbrev Send pressemeddelelse Klag over Ekstra Bladet
Annoncer
Online-annoncering Print-annoncering Tast-selv-annoncer Massage annoncer
Info
Om Ekstra Bladet Ophavsret Persondata politik
CVR nr. 26 93 36 76
Nyhedsredaktør:Sune Odér
Ansv. chefredaktør:Poul Madsen
Udgiver:JP/Politikens Hus A/S