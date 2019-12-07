Fjernede 'perfekte' bryster: Nu har hun det godt igen

I 2013 var den i dag 26-årige Emma Carey fra Australien udsat for en alvorlig faldskærmsulykke, hvor hun blev hårdt såret.

I forbindelse med ulykken fik Emma langvarige skader og havde blandt andet problemer med at gå.

Med sin delvist ødelagte krop besluttede Emma sig derfor for at få en plastik-operation, der gav hende perfekte bryster. Det skete som en slags plaster på såret.

Men nu her et par år efter har Emma for nylig fået fjernet sine 'perfekte' bryster igen.

Og det har gjort hende glad igen. For første gang i lang tid føler hun, at hun er sig selv igen.

Det skriver flere medier heriblandt det australske medie news.com.au

Emma Carey har også lagt et opslag ud på Instagram, hvor hun forklarer sin historie:

'Jeg forstod aldrig rigtigt, hvorfor jeg gjorde det. Men da jeg vågnede op efter at have fået fjernet implantaterne i mine bryster, græd jeg foran min mor og min kæreste og sagde: - Alle dele af min krop var ødelagt. Og jeg ønskede bare, at noget på min krop skulle være perfekt. Så jeg tror selv, at jeg traf beslutningen for at reparere mig selv', skriver Emma på Instagram.

Artiklen fortsætter under billedet

Men Emma forklarer også, at de 'perfekte' bryster havde den helt modsatte virkning i forhold til, hvad hun havde forventet.

'Det gjorde mig ikke mere lykkelig, fortæller Emma og tilføjer, at de 'perfekte' bryster hverken løste hendes fysiske eller emotionelle problemer.

Den 26-årige Emma forklarer, at hun ikke kunne kende sig selv, når hun så sig selv i spejlet, efter at hun havde fået foretaget brystoperationen. Og det fik hende til at føle sig dårlig tilpas.

Men da Emma for nogle måneder siden fjernede brystimplantaterne følte hun sig straks bedre.

'Jeg følte mig som mig selv igen. Jeg indså ikke, hvor meget jeg havde savnet at være mig selv, før jeg fik mig selv tilbage', skriver Emma på Instagram.

Artiklen fortsætter under billedet

På Instagram forklarer Emma også, at nye bryster ikke er den magiske løsning på kvinders problemer.

'Hvis du leder efter noget mere, så kan jeg forsikre dig om, at at svaret findes inde i dig selv og ikke uden på din krop', siger Emma.

Før sin faldskærmsulykke var Emma en aktiv sportspige, der løbetrænede og dyrkede meget sport. Hun dyrker stadig meget sport, selv om hun også i perioder er bundet til en kørestol.