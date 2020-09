Fotografer om dansk Oscar-håb: Han lyver

Februar 2017, The Guardian:

Working in Aleppo was super-impossible: every day, there were between 15 and 20 bombings, and you didn’t know how you would cope.

But we had a goal – we wanted to shoot this story, to show this story, even if we got killed – because this story must be told. Sometimes anger is what keeps you going.

Marts 2017, Deutche Welle:

It was very hard sometimes just to have a camera and to film and follow the characters. At one point the barrel bombs fell just a couple of meters away from us and I was thrown to the ground.

When I woke up it was like a heavy dream. I couldn't understand what was going on around me. It was just like fog. I didn't know if I was alive or dead. And this was another reason that made me believe even more that I had to make this film.

December 2017, Arab News:

Some ideas can cost you your life,'said Fayyad, who had to slip in and out of Aleppo during filming.

This is how difficult it was for my cinematographers and me to bring this idea to life. But during the shooting we would look at how our characters faced challenges bigger than their abilities as humans for the sake of one idea — to save the lives of people. The people of their homeland, the people who know them.

Januar 2018, World Economic Forum:

I wanted my camera to take the perspective of eyes....I tried never to use the camera from a vertical perspective, never to show a view from above.