Hotel smed sort gæst på porten: Måtte ikke tale i telefon

Amerikansk hotelkæde fyrer to ansatte, efter de tilkaldte politiet og fik smidt en farvet gæst ud

Der var ingen nåde fra de betjente, som hotellet havde tilladt. De smed Massey ud, selvom han intet ulovligt havde gjort.
Der var ingen nåde fra de betjente, som hotellet havde tilladt. De smed Massey ud, selvom han intet ulovligt havde gjort.

En telefonsamtale med familien i lobbyen på et hotel fik 22. december amerikanske Jermain Massey smidt på porten.

Jermain var ellers gæst på DoubleTree Hotel Portland, men havde ifølge sin egen beskrivelse af sagen et stort problem: han er sort.

'Sikkerhedsvagten 'Earl' besluttede, at han ville tilkalde politiet. Jeg ved stadig ikke hvorfor,' skriver Massey i et videoopslag på Instagram, hvor man kan se flere situationer fra både mødet med to ansatte på stedet og senere det lokale politi.

Tonight I was racially profiled and discriminated against for taking a phone call in the lobby of my hotel room at the @doubletreepdx @doubletree. The security guard “Earl” decided that he would call the police on me, the exact reason is still unclear to me. He said that I was a safety threat to the other guests and that I was trespassing and said that I was a disturbance because I took a personal phone call from my mom in a more remote area of the lobby. The manager who actually called the cops, “Luis” actually asked me AFTER he called the cops, what happened? They already had in their minds that they didn’t want me there so I waited for the cops to show up and when they did, I explained my side of the story and they didn’t want to hear it. They asked me if I had personal items in my room (which of course I did) and asked me to go retrieve them. They told me that since the hotel requested me to leave, that if I didn’t I would be considered a trespasser and would be thrown in jail. I complied and cooperated and was not issued a refund for my room. I packed my stuff and went to another hotel. I cannot believe the level of professionalism that this hotel property had with me tonight. It is never ok to discriminate against guests for the color of their skin and to prejudge them based on your own bias against that race. Earl is a disgrace, calls himself a man but calls the Portland Police Dept on a man who was minding his own business in the lobby of his hotel. I had my hotel key in my hand the entire conversation, he knew I was a guest. He wanted to prove a point and did it in the worst way. Not really shocked that this happened but just extremely disappointed. I will be seeking justice. Believe that. @doubletree @doubletreepdx @hiltonhonors #hilton #hiltonhotels #racism #racisminamerica #racismisreal @shaunking

Se også: To sorte mænd anholdt: Nu lukkes 8000 Starbucks-butikker hel dag

Hotel: Ikke vores standard
Det hjalp heller intet, at Jermain Massey forklarede både sikkerhedsvagten, stedets manager og politiet, at han var gæst.

Politiets svar var i stedet, at han ville blive anholdt, fordi han nu opholdt sig ulovligt på hotellet, der ikke længere ville have ham som gæst.

I dag er de to ansatte fyret, mens hotelkæden beklager, at deres handlinger ikke stemmer overens med 'vores standarder og værdier'. Samtidig undskylder hotellet det, som Massey blev udsat for.

Jermain Massey har dog ikke tænkt sig at opgive sagen og vil nu lægge sag an mod DoubleTree Hotel Portland.

Manden, der sendte grove vendinger mod en jamaicansk kvinde i et Ryanair-fly sidste weekend, taler nu ud i britisk morgen-tv. 112 - 26. okt. 2018 - kl. 13:35 Tvang sort kvinde til at skifte sæde i flyet: Nu taler han ud

Jermain Massey er ikke i tvivl om, at hans hudfarve fik ham smidt ud af det hotel, han allerede var gæst på. Hotellet giver ham i dag ret i, at behandlingen af ham var helt urimelig.
Jermain Massey er ikke i tvivl om, at hans hudfarve fik ham smidt ud af det hotel, han allerede var gæst på. Hotellet giver ham i dag ret i, at behandlingen af ham var helt urimelig.
 

Samfund - 2. maj. 2018 - kl. 23:18 Anholdt på Starbucks uden grund: Nu får de én dollar i erstatning

