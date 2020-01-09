0

Mor udskammet som 'doven': Lod børnene spille iPad

Laura Mazza, der er mor til tre, fik sig noget af en forskrækkelse, da en anden mor valgte at angribe hende for at lade børnene bruge maskinen

Debatten om børn og iPads kører igen. Foto: Colourbox
Debatten om børn og iPads kører igen. Foto: Colourbox

Den australske blogger Laura Mazza tog virkelig til tasterne, efter hun blev heftigt kritiseret for at lade sine børn spille iPad til en familiefest.

Til hendes 245.000 fans fortalte moderen til tre, at en anden mor mente, at hun var doven, siden hun gav børnene lov til at sidde og lege med elektronik.

Moderen fortæller på sin Instagram-profil, at hun havde givet sin søn en iPad, fordi han havde været meget ked af det, mens de var til familiefesten med en masse andre børn.

Pludselig var den anden mor kommet ud og havde skældt Laura Mazza ud.

'Jeg ville aldrig give et barn en iPad. Det er bare dovenskab som forældre', lød det fra den anden mor, og det fik Laura til at reagere.

'Jeg gik hen for at sige til hende, hvordan jeg havde det, og at jeg ikke er en doven forælder, og at hun bare kunne skride. Men i stedet smilede jeg til hende og spurgte, hvorfor hun synes, det var dovent'.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

More in comments. I was at a party and my son was being whiny as we were not ready to leave. I tended to my other two children and handed him his iPad to watch some videos. Out comes Cathy (not her real name) “I would never give a child an iPad, that’s just lazy parenting in my opinion” quietly, albeit loud enough so I could hear. I went to open my mouth to tell her exactly how I am not a lazy parent and she can piss off, but instead I smiled and asked, “why do you think it’s lazy?” Shocked, she replied “well instead of actually doing things, people sit on phones instead of communicating, and parents don’t have to parent, they just give them mind numbing devices where they don’t learn anything. Children grow up not normal” she said, ever so smugly. I then asked, “so when you had your kids, you didn’t give them iPads?” “No” she said “they didn’t exist. They played outside with their cousins, or their aunties read to them while I was busy with my other two children” I smiled, and then explained this to her (not verbatim) I am a parent that grew up using a rotary phone. I am one that have seen the World Wide Web expand to what it is now. I have seen both sides of the coin, and now I am a parent in this world of one side. As a parent navigating this new world and a world of technology, It’s a very scary time. We are having to navigate this world without the support system that once existed. I’ve had no support, no aunties and uncles sitting inside my house. No big village. The internet has become my village. And sometimes it’s a cruel one. I can spend 15 minutes online and I’m already told all the ways I am doing it wrong. Your child could sit on your lap on a long drive like my children had, but now it’s a 5 point harness that must be correct or you could face jail time. You could blow smoke in your child’s face and get them to fetch you a beer. No repercussions would come your way. I could let my children roam free, likes yours once did, but no sooner than later would someone be video-ing it on their phone, showing the world, having threats to child protection because I let my child play outside.

Et opslag delt af Laura Mazza BAppSc(Psych) MSW (@itslauramazza) den

Den 33-årige fortæller, at moderen havde sagt, at hun burde kommunikere bedre med sine børn, fordi det virkede som om, at nye forældre gjorde mere og mere brug af elektronik.

I stedet for at bruge maskinerne, mente moderen, at børnene bare skulle lege og være frie.

Laura Mazza argumenterer dog for i indlægget, at man ikke længere bare kan lade børn rende frit, og at alle nye forældre prøver at navigere i en ny verden, hvor alting er elektronisk.

'Jeg kan ikke lade mine børn løbe rundt, som andre kunne en gang. Pludselig ville nogen tage en video af dem og smide det op i en gruppe for forældre, hvor de ville ringe efter myndighederne, fordi jeg lod dem lege frit. Verden er bare anderledes nu. Det er teknologien også. Alle generationer har deres at kæmpe med. Det her er min kamp. Jeg lærer stadig. Og perfektion som forældre er jo umuligt', skriver hun.

Til opslaget har flere af moderens følgere skrevet, at de er helt enige, og at alle forældre må afveje, hvordan elektronik passer ind i deres børns liv.

Men hvad mener du?

