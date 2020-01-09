Mor udskammet som 'doven': Lod børnene spille iPad

Laura Mazza, der er mor til tre, fik sig noget af en forskrækkelse, da en anden mor valgte at angribe hende for at lade børnene bruge maskinen

Den australske blogger Laura Mazza tog virkelig til tasterne, efter hun blev heftigt kritiseret for at lade sine børn spille iPad til en familiefest.

Til hendes 245.000 fans fortalte moderen til tre, at en anden mor mente, at hun var doven, siden hun gav børnene lov til at sidde og lege med elektronik.

Moderen fortæller på sin Instagram-profil, at hun havde givet sin søn en iPad, fordi han havde været meget ked af det, mens de var til familiefesten med en masse andre børn.

Pludselig var den anden mor kommet ud og havde skældt Laura Mazza ud.

'Jeg ville aldrig give et barn en iPad. Det er bare dovenskab som forældre', lød det fra den anden mor, og det fik Laura til at reagere.

'Jeg gik hen for at sige til hende, hvordan jeg havde det, og at jeg ikke er en doven forælder, og at hun bare kunne skride. Men i stedet smilede jeg til hende og spurgte, hvorfor hun synes, det var dovent'.

Den 33-årige fortæller, at moderen havde sagt, at hun burde kommunikere bedre med sine børn, fordi det virkede som om, at nye forældre gjorde mere og mere brug af elektronik.

I stedet for at bruge maskinerne, mente moderen, at børnene bare skulle lege og være frie.

Laura Mazza argumenterer dog for i indlægget, at man ikke længere bare kan lade børn rende frit, og at alle nye forældre prøver at navigere i en ny verden, hvor alting er elektronisk.

'Jeg kan ikke lade mine børn løbe rundt, som andre kunne en gang. Pludselig ville nogen tage en video af dem og smide det op i en gruppe for forældre, hvor de ville ringe efter myndighederne, fordi jeg lod dem lege frit. Verden er bare anderledes nu. Det er teknologien også. Alle generationer har deres at kæmpe med. Det her er min kamp. Jeg lærer stadig. Og perfektion som forældre er jo umuligt', skriver hun.

Til opslaget har flere af moderens følgere skrevet, at de er helt enige, og at alle forældre må afveje, hvordan elektronik passer ind i deres børns liv.

Men hvad mener du?