Nordkorea tordner mod dansk afsløring: Se brevet her

Her er brevet fra den nordkoreanske ambassade

When it comes to the documentary made by a Danish film maker, it is from the beginning to the end a fabricated film which aimed at casting a slur on image of the DPRK.

Taking it into account that the forces related our diplomat unreasonably to this incident, it is very obvious that they seek to make the Nordic countries to be involved and to drive wedge in bilateral relationship.

Based on the fabricated contents of the documentary only, Swedish and Danish foreign ministers issued joint statement on this issue and taken attitude to raise this issue to UN and EU. We regard that it is against the objectivity and the impartiality which Scandinavian countries always stand for. This is our principal position on this film.

Furthermore, the documentary is absolutely against the truth and it is a nonsense to describe as if the counselor of our embassy was involved in a so called weapon trade.

Ulrich Larsen, the main fabricator in this documentary, made a phone call to Mr. Ri one morning during the winter time in 2018. He told Mr. Ri, the counselor who is in charge of Denmark in our embassy, that he was then in Stockholm and wanted to drop in the embassy and to say hello to Mr. Ri.

So Mr. Ri received him into the embassy meeting room and discussed with him on the activity of friendship association. After this discussion, he told to Mr. Ri that he was building a hotel in Africa together with his friend and his friend would invest to the DPRK after this construction. Then he took out of his bag some pictures of hotel he brought with him and showed them to Mr. Ri. Ulrich asked Mr Ri’s opinion on the draft pictures and Mr. Ri appreciated it good looking.

However, it is completely fabricated in that documentary as if Mr. Ri handed over the drawings to that criminal, Ulrich. In the documentary, Mr. Ri is shown holding the pictures and asking questions about pictures and Ulrich explaining about the pictures. The claim that Mr. Ri conveyed the pictures to him is very illogical and it can be easily distinguished by professionals.

We are very outraged by this manoeuvure intended to relate our embassy to illegal activities and really want this incident to be solved fairly and thoroughly.

We think there is very simple way to solve this incident without any doubt. If you can get the original full video recording without any edit or cut from that manipulator Ulrich or film maker, it will be crystal clear who is telling lies and it won’t take long hour to solve this issue.

At present, Ulrich is completely out of reach and disappeared but he must be in Scandinavia or somewhere in Europe and it will be easy for Danish authority to find him. Now Danish authority could solve this issue.