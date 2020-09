Stjerneinstruktør anklages for løgn om fængsling

2012, CNN: Fængslet i 4 1/2 måneder

- Her husband looked tired and tense, but he would glance at her and smile. Fayyad walked free 15 days later under a presidential pardon.

- In late November, Hasan was in Dubai, expecting Fayyad to show up by plane from Syria. She called his cell phone, and it was shut off."I knew he was detained," she said...

- A couple of months after he disappeared, the lawyer found Fayyad incarcerated in Aleppo.

- Fayyad appeared in an Aleppo court at the end of February. The judge freed him. Fayyad called Hasan on the night of March 2 and proclaimed, "I'm out."

2012, Al Jazeera: Fængslet i 4 måneder

- They put a bag over his head, threw him into a car, and drove him to the first of a series of underground detention centres where he said he was beaten and interrogated repeatedly for four months.

2014, Open Democracy: Fængslet i 5 måneder

- Feras was arrested and imprisoned for five months in 2011 because of the critical tone of his documentaries.

2015, The Foreign Correspondent: Fængslet i 8 måneder

- Having been imprisoned for one month by the Syrian secret police for filming demonstrations in March 2011, Firas knew what prison in Syria was like however the second time in September 2011 he said was much worse.

'The second time I’m arrested, I stay seven months, it was bad experience...'

2018, The Hollywood Reporter: Fængslet i 9 måneder

- His documentary On the Other Side, about an exiled Syrian poet living in the Czech Republic, resulted in Fayyad’s arrest and torture for nine months between 2011 and 2012.

2018, The New Arab: Fængslet i 3 måneder

- 'I spent three months in jail and then i was arrested again...'

2019, cinephiled: Fængslet i 18 måneder

- 'I was jailed and tortured by the Syrian regime for 18 months, partly because of my other films. While I was there, I witnessed the torture of many women.'

2020, Weekendavisen: Fængslet i 18 måneder

- Han fortæller at han næppe havde overlevet 18 måneder i fængslet ved Damaskus, hvis han ikke havde haft adgang til sit indre filmbibliotek.

2020, Los Angeles Times: Fængslet i 18 måneder

He spent 18 months being tortured alongside other filmmakers, journalists and doctors.

2020, Middle East Eye: Fængslet i 15 måneder

- During the shoot in Syria, Fayyad was arrested, initially for three months...

- His first arrest did not deter him from shooting – but he was detained again later that year, this time for 12 months.

2020, Zenith Magazine: Fængslet i 18 måneder

- I was there twice for a periode of 18 months.

2020, Det Danske Filminstitut: Fængslet i 15 måneder

- Fayyad was arrested, his film about an exiled Syrian poet and the struggle for freedom of expression having put him in the regime's crosshairs. He was imprisoned and tortured for fifteen months.

2020, Los Angeles Times: Fængslet i 18 måneder

- Fayyad was arrested outside of his apartment. In prison, he was brutally tortured for 18 months — beaten, electrocuted and cut.

2020, NPR (om retssagen): Fængslet i 2 1/2 måned

- Remarkably, after 2 1/2 months in detention, Fayyad was released without explanation. His prison number was called, he was handcuffed to other prisoners and herded into a bus. His family urged him to leave the country, convinced he would not survive another arrest. He fled Syria soon after.