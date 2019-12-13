0

Strand invaderet af 'penisfisk'

Tusindvis af lyserøde, penis-lignende fisk er efter en storm skyllet op på en strand i Californien

Ifølge en biolog skyldes invasionen af 'fat innkeeper'-ormen en storm, der for nylig rasede ved Drakes Beach. Foto: Kate Montana/iNaturalist Creative Commons
Tusindvis af transparente, lyserøde fisk, der nemt kan lede tankerne hen på et mandligt kønsorgan, er skyllet op på Drakes Beach i Californien.

Fisken, der officielt har navnet 'fat innkeeper worm', holder normalt til i vandet og under sandet, men ifølge biologen Ivan Parr har en kraftig storm tvunget dem op på stranden.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

SHOOK Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

Et opslag delt af Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine) den


Den omkring 25 centimeter lange orm, der mest af alt ligner en lyserød pølse eller en penis, laver u-formede huler i mudderet og sandet, hvorefter den efterlader det til andre dyr - deraf navnet 'innkeeper' (krovært, red.).

Se også: Mor raser over nøgen far i omklædningsrum - det gav bagslag

Det skriver blandt andre Daily Mail og The Guardian.

Det var Ivan Parr, der 6. december opdagede, at tusindvis af de lyserøde orme var skyllet i land på den californiske strand.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

The Korean name for this curious creature is gaebul, which translates as “dog dick.” Here in the States, it’s known as the fat innkeeper worm or the penis fish. Its scientific binomial is Urechis caupo, or “viper tail tradesman.” Whatever you call the animal, you can find them in abundance at Bodega Bay, where they build burrows in the tidal mud flats. On Saturday afternoon, our small, but enthusiastic clamming/crabbing crew thrust shovels and shoulder-deep arms into that mud in pursuit of Pacific gaper clams (Tresus nuttallii), but we also pulled up at least twenty of these red rockets. We returned them to their subterranean homes – excepting those that were snatched by eager herring gulls. I learned later that the gulls were the smarter hunters; fat innkeepers are edible, and are even considered a delicacy in Korea. Still, even though we missed out on a prime opportunity to dine on dog dick, we had a successful, fun outing, encountering a number of curious species, some of which now reside my belly. ⊙ What you’re looking at here: • Fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • A ring of prominent setae on the butt end of the fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • Bay ghost shrimp (Neotrypaea californiensis) • Lewis’s moon snail (Euspira lewisii) • Bucket filled w/ Pacific gaper clams or “horsenecks” (Tresus nuttallii), white macoma or “sand clams” (Macoma secta), and Lewis’s moon snails • Red rock crabs (Cancer productus) back in the kitchen, icing after boiling ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ #BodegaBay #gaebul #FatInnkeeperWorm #UrechisCaupo #BayGhostShrimp #NeotrypaeaCaliforniensis #LewissMoonSnail #EuspiraLewisii #PacificGgaperClam #TresusNuttallii #RedRockCrab #CancerProductus #crabbing #clamming #huntergatherer #SonomaCounty #California #naturalhistory

Et opslag delt af Christopher Reiger (@christopherreiger) den


- Det samme fænomen er blevet reporteret gennem årene ved Pajaro Dunes, Moss Landing, Bodega Bay og Princeton Harbor, skriver biologen i Bay Nature.


Fat innkeeper-ormen lever det meste af sit liv i mudder og sand i havbunden og kan ifølge biologen blive op til 25 år. Den lever af bakterier og andre små partikler, som den fanger med et 'slim-net', som den spiser efter at have fanget nok mad med det. De bliver ofte omtalt som 'penis-fisk' på grund af deres specielle udseende og har mange naturlige fjender som oddere og havmåger.

Se også: Kvindes frisure går viralt: Folk tror det er noget HELT andet

I flere asiatiske lande bliver 'fat innkeeper'-ormen tilberedt til mennesker og skulle have en lidt sej konsistens og en salt, men også overraskende sød smag. I Sydkorea hedder ormen 'gaebul', som betyder 'hundepenis'.

