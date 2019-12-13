Strand invaderet af 'penisfisk'

Tusindvis af transparente, lyserøde fisk, der nemt kan lede tankerne hen på et mandligt kønsorgan, er skyllet op på Drakes Beach i Californien.

Fisken, der officielt har navnet 'fat innkeeper worm', holder normalt til i vandet og under sandet, men ifølge biologen Ivan Parr har en kraftig storm tvunget dem op på stranden.

Den omkring 25 centimeter lange orm, der mest af alt ligner en lyserød pølse eller en penis, laver u-formede huler i mudderet og sandet, hvorefter den efterlader det til andre dyr - deraf navnet 'innkeeper' (krovært, red.).

Det skriver blandt andre Daily Mail og The Guardian.

Det var Ivan Parr, der 6. december opdagede, at tusindvis af de lyserøde orme var skyllet i land på den californiske strand.

- Det samme fænomen er blevet reporteret gennem årene ved Pajaro Dunes, Moss Landing, Bodega Bay og Princeton Harbor, skriver biologen i Bay Nature.

Fat innkeeper-ormen lever det meste af sit liv i mudder og sand i havbunden og kan ifølge biologen blive op til 25 år. Den lever af bakterier og andre små partikler, som den fanger med et 'slim-net', som den spiser efter at have fanget nok mad med det. De bliver ofte omtalt som 'penis-fisk' på grund af deres specielle udseende og har mange naturlige fjender som oddere og havmåger.

I flere asiatiske lande bliver 'fat innkeeper'-ormen tilberedt til mennesker og skulle have en lidt sej konsistens og en salt, men også overraskende sød smag. I Sydkorea hedder ormen 'gaebul', som betyder 'hundepenis'.