Tabte 50 kilo: Vægttab gjorde mig endnu mere usikker

En ting er, at det kan være svært at tabe sig og gå ned i vægt, men at det også kan være svært at 'elske' sin nye krop, forsøger canadiske Sarah Nicole Landry at gøre op med.

Den 34-årige mor-til-tre fejrer sine strækmærker og appelsinhud på sin blog og Instagram, hvor hun stolt viser sin krop frem og afslører, hvordan hun også ser ud.

Formålet med billederne er at vise andre, at det er normalt at have strækmærker og appelsinhud omkring maven, numsen og benene, modsat hvad man måske kan tro, når man ser 'perfekte' billeder af andre på de sociale medier.

Men inden hun selv nåede dertil, hvor hun følte sig tilpas i sin 'nye' genfødte krop, skulle hun igennem en periode, hvor hun var endnu mere usikker over, hvordan hun så ud efter sit vægttab, end hun var inden sit vægttab.

Sidste år tog Sarah endelig en beslutning, der skulle ændre hendes liv.

'Hvis du ser i spejlet og ikke kan lide, hvad du ser, så er løsningen ikke i spejlet, men inden i dig selv, skriver hun på sin blog.

Løsningen for Sarah lyder simpel, men er alligevel ikke en mirakelkur. Gennem daglige påmindelser om at hendes værd ikke var rodfæstet i, hvordan hun ser ud, lykkedes det hende at komme af med sit kompleks.

'Mit værd handler ikke om min størrelse. ikke længere (...) Giv slip på presset og forventningerne', fortæller hun på sin blog.

Ifølge Sarah har hendes nye mantra gjort hende mere sikker på sig selv, og i stedet for at bekymre sig om sit udseende, har hun nu tid til at være sammen med sine børn.

- For fem år siden var jeg nødt til at lægge mit liv om. Jeg vejede 102 kilo, var konstant syg og så bare til fra sidelinjen, mens mit liv passerede, fortalte Sarah tidligere på året til magasinet Notable Life.

På spørgsmålet om, hvilke råd hun ville give til sig selv inden sin transformation, hvis hun kunne gå tilbage i tiden, svarer Sarah:

- Jeg ville sig til mig selv, at jeg ikke skulle tabe mig, bare fordi jeg ikke kunne lide mig selv. Det er bedre at gå efter at elske sig selv, hvilket øger lysten til at forbedre sig selv og dit liv på en måde, der gør dig stolt, uddyber Sarah over for Notable Life.

