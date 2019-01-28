Tabte 50 kilo: Vægttab gjorde mig endnu mere usikker

En ting er, at det kan være svært at tabe sig og gå ned i vægt, men at det også kan være svært at 'elske' sin nye krop, forsøger canadiske Sarah Nicole Landry at gøre op med.
Den 34-årige mor-til-tre fejrer sine strækmærker og appelsinhud på sin blog og Instagram, hvor hun stolt viser sin krop frem og afslører, hvordan hun også ser ud.
There are so many moments in our life that we pause and take a photo for. That vacation you saved up for. That new person you’re paired up with. That engagement. That wedding. That baby bump. That precious baby. That time you rocked your socks off at the gym and felt glorious. That time you and your girlfriends had a girls night. That time you got a new job, a new hair cut, a new car, a new home. We celebrate with photos. We capture the moments so we can encapsulate a feeling and cherish it forever. So why the hell would someone want to capture and remember being curled up in a messy bedroom with no makeup, unbrushed hair, a dirty mirror and a big freaking smile on her face? Because I need to capture this moment. It is not small and meaningless. It is not unworthy or uneventful. I was alone and naked and surrounded by chaos (I mean, I’ve come to accept this is my life) but I sat down and admired how my body folded. I curled up and gave myself a hug. I smiled. In appreciation, in joy. I snapped a picture to remember this moment. Shame teaches us to hide. Pride teaches us to show off. Gratefulness teaches us to appreciate what we have. So in my spirit of gratefulness, I celebrate today. A moment worth capturing. As ordinary as it may seem, because it encapsulates a feeling that is most definitely extraordinary. So I paused, and took a photo.
Formålet med billederne er at vise andre, at det er normalt at have strækmærker og appelsinhud omkring maven, numsen og benene, modsat hvad man måske kan tro, når man ser 'perfekte' billeder af andre på de sociale medier.
Men inden hun selv nåede dertil, hvor hun følte sig tilpas i sin 'nye' genfødte krop, skulle hun igennem en periode, hvor hun var endnu mere usikker over, hvordan hun så ud efter sit vægttab, end hun var inden sit vægttab.
It is NOT about your weight. It is NOT about your size. It is NOT about what the magazine covers say. It is NOT about any of that. We tend to think it IS though. Looking back I know that each version of me, in every chapter - was worthy. All of them. The first didn’t know it and thought she’d try her hand at finding it in weight loss. Thats all she’d ever been told or believed from society so it made total sense. The second still felt fat and couldn’t figure out where the worth was after she’d lost so much weight. She went from being the biggest girl in the room to always wanting to be the smallest. The third knows that none of it mattered because she lived on both ends and experienced it for herself. The third, the now, realizes that while she honours all parts of her journey and understands that each chapter had its challenges and rewards - in the end there was and is freedom and love to be found. And it wasn’t in a weight. It wasn’t in a size. It wasn’t even when she was ON the magazine cover. It was all inside.
Sidste år tog Sarah endelig en beslutning, der skulle ændre hendes liv.
'Hvis du ser i spejlet og ikke kan lide, hvad du ser, så er løsningen ikke i spejlet, men inden i dig selv, skriver hun på sin blog.
Løsningen for Sarah lyder simpel, men er alligevel ikke en mirakelkur. Gennem daglige påmindelser om at hendes værd ikke var rodfæstet i, hvordan hun ser ud, lykkedes det hende at komme af med sit kompleks.
'Mit værd handler ikke om min størrelse. ikke længere (...) Giv slip på presset og forventningerne', fortæller hun på sin blog.
I asked the question yesterday "what are you most insecure about when it comes to your body?". I wish you could have seen all the replies. I spent an hour going through them, putting a little checkmark beside each insecurity, watching as they tallied up... What I can share is that a whopping 56% of you replied "my stomach". Next biggest one? Cellulite. Then stretch marks. Then boobs. Then thighs. Then skin. Then c-section "aprons". Then noses and chins and pores and more. Why is this important? My friends - we are so all the same. We are. The girl in the ad, that chick on IG, that ex-gf of his, your sister, your best friend, that girl at work that seems to be on top of her game. We're all the same. We all struggle with self worth, insecurity, bodies that change, and things we can never change. I'll be honest about something else, too. Some of these women who replied are my IDEALS. There's a split moment of "how dare you see yourself as anything but perfect?" or "How is this radiant and confident woman actually insecure AT ALL?". And I started to think, wow, that sucks. Imagine being an ideal for someone else, so we discount her feelings. Imagine body positivity was only for one group and the rest are just silenced? What if we get disqualified because "at least you have a pretty face" or "at least you have your height" or "at least you're ______" (fill in the blank). We are ALL struggling with something. But, we are ALSO overcoming. I know it seems silly NOW, but a photo like this would have had me locked in my bedroom with the lights off for a week a few years ago. However, I was freed from seeing that I was less or abnormal, because other women started showing up and showing me it's not. Now I'm doing the same. Maybe you will too. Embracing our differences, and our similarities. As we do, we keep a door open for us all to stop getting hung up on things that are really...normal? And start focusing on things that matter. Making memories, eating good food, swimming in the ocean, running outside, being hugged. Life is short. I don’t want to die thinking “If it weren’t for my stomach, I’d of done so much more”.
Ifølge Sarah har hendes nye mantra gjort hende mere sikker på sig selv, og i stedet for at bekymre sig om sit udseende, har hun nu tid til at være sammen med sine børn.
- For fem år siden var jeg nødt til at lægge mit liv om. Jeg vejede 102 kilo, var konstant syg og så bare til fra sidelinjen, mens mit liv passerede, fortalte Sarah tidligere på året til magasinet Notable Life.
To be honest, I never thought I’d see this day. I never thought my stretch marks would bring me anything but pain. I never thought my squish would make me smile. I never thought my cellulite would be beach-worthy. I never thought I’d be ok with little boobs in a curvy body. I never thought I’d feel comfortable being a new size. I never thought I’d see beauty where it’s always been but I’d never seen before. I never thought I would feel like I had choice in the matter. I never thought others would see it either. I never thought I would be happy like this. You know, as-is, and ever-changing. But here we are. *tagged accounts that helped me daily*
På spørgsmålet om, hvilke råd hun ville give til sig selv inden sin transformation, hvis hun kunne gå tilbage i tiden, svarer Sarah:
- Jeg ville sig til mig selv, at jeg ikke skulle tabe mig, bare fordi jeg ikke kunne lide mig selv. Det er bedre at gå efter at elske sig selv, hvilket øger lysten til at forbedre sig selv og dit liv på en måde, der gør dig stolt, uddyber Sarah over for Notable Life.
