Tegn Muhammed og vind 10.000 dollars: Nu går vrede muslimer på gaden

Send us your muhammad-cartoon to:



muhammadcartoons@pvv.nl



First price: $ 10.000



Picture: the winning cartoon of the Garland/Texas muhammad-cartoon contest from Bosch Fawstin who will be juror and present in The Netherlands as well! #FreedomOfSpeech #MuhammadCartoonContest pic.twitter.com/LM5QybYmWq