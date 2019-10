Laurie knaldede med seks mænd på aften: Sønnen blev hendes redning

Dette citat fra bogen bruges til at lokke husarerne til:

‘I am a sex addict. I am also a relationship junkie and unashamed love addict. I love sex. I love everything about it. I love the look of it, the feel of it, the smell of it. I love the thrill, the excitement, the danger. But most of all, I love feeling that raw desire of being wanted so badly in a moment that nothing else matters. And sex is how I get that.

Sex controls me and my life. I let it, but I fear that one day it will destroy me. The addiction gnaws away at my soul. It is never satisfied, always hungry for more.

Sex is my obsession and my guiding force; it’s my light, my go-to, my Jesus. It is the motivation and drive behind everything I do, every decision I make, every action I take; it’s all for the love of sex.’