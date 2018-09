Smadrer løs i buret: Dansk viking er ny verdensmester

I had it 49-45 to the new @CageWarriors champion, Søren Bak.

Round 1: 10-8 in favour of Pimblett

Round 2: 10-9 in favour of Bak

Round 3: 10-8 in favour of Bak

Round 4: 10-9 in favour of Bak

Round 5: 10-9 in favour Bak