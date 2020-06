Hadede sin far: - Jeg var bange for ham

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

“When I was 13 years old, my dad was my full-time coach and my mom was my full-time mom. There was no income and sometimes we lived out of our car. My dad showed me a bag of money and was like, "This is all we have.” Then he told me, “You better start winning because we need money." That was a lot of pressure to put on a young child. But when I first picked up a racquet, I looked like I had been playing for years so I felt that God had given me this gift to play tennis. I turned professional at 14. ⁣ ⁣ My dad took me out of school and was my coach until I was 18. During this time, I played tennis because I had no choice. I had to win because if I didn’t, my dad would get abusive and I was afraid of what would happen. Fear was the driving emotion.⁣ ⁣ I'm grateful that I had my mom who was my pillar of support. I also had my brother who was my practice partner and later became my coach in 2000 and 2005 (two of my best years). We were very close. Looking back, I believe that my dad did the best he could. He loved me and wanted the best for me so he trained me to be tough. I would not have made it on tour without being mentally and physically resilient. My childhood made me the person I am today. ⁣ ⁣ I was fortunate to get a sponsor that supported me for three years. This allowed my family to eat and pay for my tennis. At age 16, I won my first big tournament in Palermo, Italy and broke into the Top 30. Then I was able to financially support my family and my tennis.⁣ ⁣ From 18 to 25, I saw my dad once, when I won the Australian Open at age 20. Other than that, I didn't see him. I hated him, was afraid of him, and never wanted to see him again. ⁣ ⁣ At 25, I became a born-again Christian and my life completely changed. The Lord came and healed my heart from my past wounds and anger and I was able to forgive my dad. I was able to love him and our relationship was restored.⁣ ⁣ My dad got diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2016. I was able to be with him for all of the doctor's appointments, surgeries, and treatments. When he passed away, I was by his side. I am very grateful for the special times we shared.” @marypierce_75 #BTR⁣ #LegendaryBTR