Ny tennis-komet har et stort idol: Jeg køber Carolines kjoler

Wow! Massive win for 18-year old Sofya Zhuk who beats #17 Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 on her TWELFTH MP!



First match vs top 20 player and first win. Sets #BNPPO18 R3 vs fellow WC, Danielle Collins pic.twitter.com/MrVTJBYLkp