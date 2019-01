Så hårdt ramte sygdommen: Wozniacki afslører skræmmende detaljer

View this post on Instagram

As I leave home to start a new season, I had a bit of time to reflect on a crazy 2018, and two things stood out. Starting off the season winning my first Grand Slam in Australia was a life long dream that was definitely worth the wait! Also, being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis after struggling physically for months, gave me a new challenge to overcome and a new mission to raise awareness for the disease. Bring on 2019, I am ready - Caro