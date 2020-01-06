0

Vild forvandling: Taber 53 kilo på 18 måneder

Den 34-årige tidligere tennisstjerne Jelena Dokic har været oppe på 120 kilo, men har nu tabt 53 kilo på halvandet år

Hun var verdens nummer fire i tennis, men det er næsten en endnu større præstation, at hun nu har smidt 53 kilo på 18 måneder. Foto: Instagram
Hun brød igennem som 16-årig ved Wimbledon i 1999, hvor hun leverede en af tennishistoriens største overraskelser, da hun vandt 6-2, 6-0 over Martina Hingis og dermed som den eneste kvalifikationsspiller i historien har slået verdens nummer et i den traditionsrige turnering.

Efter at være oppe som nummer fire i verden i 2002 gik det imidlertid ned ad bakke for jugoslaviskfødte australier Jelena Dokic.

Hun stoppede karrieren i 2014 og tog massivt på i vægt på grund af sygdom i skjoldbruskkirtlen og var i juni 2018 oppe på 120 kilo, men nu er hun tilbage på sin kampvægt på 67 kilo.

- Det har været en stor rejse for mig i de sidste 18 måneder. Jeg har været meget åben om mine vægtproblemer, og jeg har besluttet at gå igennem hele processen helt offentligt, skriver Dokic på Instagram.

Sådan har Dokic' forvandling været det seneste halvandet år...

Weight loss transformation!!! Well here it is,53 kilos lost in 18 months and 31 kilos lost in 12 months with the help of @jennycraigausnz . Well it’s been quite a journey for me in the last 18 months.I have been very open about my weight struggles and I have decided to go thru this whole process very publicly. It wasn’t always easy but nothing worth doing ever is and the first step was the hardest.I had my bad days as well where I didn’t believe getting fitter and healthier was possible and that’s normal. I am so happy to say that now 18 months later I am 53 kilos lighter and even more importantly I have lost 31 kilos in the last 12 months.Those last 30 kilos where the toughest to lose and I never would have been able to do that if it wasn’t for @jennycraigausnz . The whole team at @jennycraigausnz have been incredibly supportive and with me every step of the way.Their program is easy to follow,the food is delicious and the support and advice that you get is absolutely incredible. I have gone from not having any confidence at all and hiding in the house and not wanting to go outside,to really enjoying life. I am looking forward to what’s ahead and I look forward to new challenges both in life and my health and fitness as I feel like I can accomplish anything now. I want to continue to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle and still continue to get fitter and healthier. I hope this will help many of you no matter what your goals are.I hope that my journey to get healthier will inspire and motivate you all and give you the courage and confidence no matter what you want to accomplish in life. You can do it,go for it. Thank you @jennycraigausnz ,you have changed my life #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #motivation #inspiration #journey #transformation #health #healthy #healthylifestyle #lifestyle #fitness #inspo #fitspo #jennycraig #jennycraigausnz #jennycraigjourney #australia #melbourne #sydney #fitnessmotivation #healthyliving #healthyeating #fitnessjourney #progress #fitlife #healthylife #empowerment #instafit

- Det har ikke været nemt hele tiden. Jeg har haft mine svære dage, hvor jeg ikke troede, at det at blive mere fit og sund var muligt, og det er normalt.

- Jeg er så glad for at kunne fortælle, at jeg her 18 måneder senere er 53 kilo lettere, og endnu mere vigtigt: Jeg har tabt mig 31 kilo i de sidste 12 måneder. De sidste 30 kilo var de hårdeste at smide, fortæller Dokic på Instagram.

Dokic ser nu frem til nye udfordringer i livet og håber også at inspirere andre.

- Jeg føler, at jeg kan opnå alt nu, forklarer Dokic.

Dokic vandt seks WTA-titler og var i semifinalen i Wimbledon i 2000 og var også i kvartfinalen i Australian Open og French Open, mens hun indtjente mere end 25 millioner kroner i karrieren.

Sådan husker vi Jelena Dokic. Foto: KIMIMASA MAYAMA/Ritzau Scanpix
Og fra det tidlige gennembrud som teenager. Foto: Grigory Dukor/Ritzau Scanpix
Simona Halep brager sammen med Caroline Wozniacki i Australian Open-finalen. Foto: Saeed Khan/Ritzau Scanpix Sport og Spil Brysterne var i vejen: Så blev hun verdens bedste

Her ses tydeligt den utrolige udvikling som Baharak Soleymani har været i gennem. Foto: Privat Sport og Spil Sådan tabte jeg 40 kilo: Få de gode tips og tricks

