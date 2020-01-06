Vild forvandling: Taber 53 kilo på 18 måneder

Hun brød igennem som 16-årig ved Wimbledon i 1999, hvor hun leverede en af tennishistoriens største overraskelser, da hun vandt 6-2, 6-0 over Martina Hingis og dermed som den eneste kvalifikationsspiller i historien har slået verdens nummer et i den traditionsrige turnering.

Efter at være oppe som nummer fire i verden i 2002 gik det imidlertid ned ad bakke for jugoslaviskfødte australier Jelena Dokic.

Hun stoppede karrieren i 2014 og tog massivt på i vægt på grund af sygdom i skjoldbruskkirtlen og var i juni 2018 oppe på 120 kilo, men nu er hun tilbage på sin kampvægt på 67 kilo.

- Det har været en stor rejse for mig i de sidste 18 måneder. Jeg har været meget åben om mine vægtproblemer, og jeg har besluttet at gå igennem hele processen helt offentligt, skriver Dokic på Instagram.

Sådan har Dokic' forvandling været det seneste halvandet år...

- Det har ikke været nemt hele tiden. Jeg har haft mine svære dage, hvor jeg ikke troede, at det at blive mere fit og sund var muligt, og det er normalt.

- Jeg er så glad for at kunne fortælle, at jeg her 18 måneder senere er 53 kilo lettere, og endnu mere vigtigt: Jeg har tabt mig 31 kilo i de sidste 12 måneder. De sidste 30 kilo var de hårdeste at smide, fortæller Dokic på Instagram.

Dokic ser nu frem til nye udfordringer i livet og håber også at inspirere andre.

- Jeg føler, at jeg kan opnå alt nu, forklarer Dokic.

Dokic vandt seks WTA-titler og var i semifinalen i Wimbledon i 2000 og var også i kvartfinalen i Australian Open og French Open, mens hun indtjente mere end 25 millioner kroner i karrieren.

Gennem årene har hendes vanvittige far trukket mange overskrifter, som du kan læse om LIGE HER.

Sådan husker vi Jelena Dokic. Foto: KIMIMASA MAYAMA/Ritzau Scanpix

Og fra det tidlige gennembrud som teenager. Foto: Grigory Dukor/Ritzau Scanpix

