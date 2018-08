Dansk CL-drøm knust: FC Midtjylland ramte bunden

1 af 8 Mikkel Duelund ( 22 - FC Midtjylland ) is stopped bye Ivan Mayewski ( 18 - FC Astana ) during UEFA Champions League, Second Qualifying Round between FC Midtjylland and FC Astana, August 1, 2018 in ARENA Herning, Denmark. Photo: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

2 af 8 Antonio Rukavina ( 2 - FC Astana ) in action with Mikkel Duelund ( 22 - FC Midtjylland ) during UEFA Champions League, Second Qualifying Round between FC Midtjylland and FC Astana, August 1, 2018 in ARENA Herning, Denmark. Photo: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

3 af 8 Jess Thorup ( Coach - FC Midtjylland ) during UEFA Champions League, Second Qualifying Round between FC Midtjylland and FC Astana, August 1, 2018 in ARENA Herning, Denmark. Photo: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

4 af 8 Ebere Paul Onuachu ( 33 - FC Midtjylland ) in action with goalkeeper Nenad Eric ( 1 - FC Astana ) during UEFA Champions League, Second Qualifying Round between FC Midtjylland and FC Astana, August 1, 2018 in ARENA Herning, Denmark. Photo: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

5 af 8 Serikzhan Muzhikov ( 7 - FC Astana ) stops Alexander Munksgaard ( 13 - FC Midtjylland ) during UEFA Champions League, Second Qualifying Round between FC Midtjylland and FC Astana, August 1, 2018 in ARENA Herning, Denmark. Photo: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

6 af 8 FCMs Erik Sviatchenko (28). FC Midtjylland-FC Astana, UEFA Champions League, August 1, 2018 in ARENA Herning, Denmark. (Foto: Bo Amstrup/Scanpix 2018)

7 af 8 FC Midtjylland-FC Astana, UEFA Champions League, August 1, 2018 in ARENA Herning, Denmark. (Foto: Bo Amstrup/Scanpix 2018)