LIGE NU: Mourinho vrager Eriksen

Jose has named his first starting XI!



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane (C)@WilliamHill latest (18+) https://t.co/G6noqUvxNN #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/o1QMVQ0wK7